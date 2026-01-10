Uganda: NUP Rally in Nansana Hits Police Roadblock

Supporters of the National Unity Platform in Nansana Municipality are facing uncertainty after police blocked their bid to host a major rally for party president and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

The rally, scheduled for November 13, is intended to mark the conclusion of Kyagulanyi's nationwide campaign. Organising efforts are being led by Zambaali Blasio Mukasa, the NUP flag bearer for the Nansana Municipality parliamentary seat.

According to party officials, organisers initially sought permission to use the Nabweru playground as the rally venue, but police declined the request, citing security concerns. Authorities reportedly argued that the playground's proximity to Nabweru Health Centre, a court and other administrative offices made it unsuitable for a large political gathering.

The police decision has raised fears among NUP supporters that the rally could be blocked altogether, prompting complaints of deliberate obstruction.

The matter was raised during a press conference held at Zambaali's offices in Nabweru, where he detailed what he described as prolonged but unsuccessful engagements with Wakiso District Police to secure an approved venue.

"We have been trying to secure a suitable location for a considerable time," Zambaali said. "We approached the police hoping they would allocate us a space that is appropriate. However, apart from blocking us from using the Nabweru playground, they have not offered any alternative."

Despite the setback, Zambaali said the party remains determined to host Kyagulanyi and is now considering an alternative venue known locally as milambo munaana in Nabweru. He appealed to police to at least provide security if they are unwilling to approve the original site.

"If they cannot cooperate with us, at least let them provide us with security," he said, adding that the party is committed to holding a peaceful rally.

Zambaali called on NUP supporters in Nansana Municipality to turn up in large numbers at the alternative venue, barring any last-minute changes.

He also criticised the Electoral Commission, accusing it of falling short on voter education ahead of the general elections. Zambaali said inadequate civic education could leave many voters uninformed and negatively affect participation in the electoral process.

According to the NUP campaign programme, Kyagulanyi is expected to conclude his nationwide campaign in Nansana Municipality on November 13, making the planned rally a key event in the party's election strategy.

With days remaining, the standoff between organisers and police has left the fate of the rally uncertain.