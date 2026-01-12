Ghanaian Celebrities Are Dealing With Mental Illness Stigma Behind Closed Doors - Why Speaking Up Matters

analysis

Imagine living in a country where talking openly about depression or anxiety can cost you your job, your reputation, or even your freedom. That is still the reality in Ghana, where mental illness is often explained in spiritual terms, and seeking help can mean being taken to a prayer camp instead of seeing a therapist. Even with global mental health awareness campaigns flooding social media and calendar days dedicated to ending stigma, many Ghanaians continue to struggle in silence.

We study communication and wanted to understand how Ghanaian celebrities, in particular, communicatively manage the stigma that is associated with their mental illness. Celebrities are often treated as near-superhuman figures; they are admired for their talent, resilience and public influence. But they suffer too.

For our research, we reached out to some celebrities who helped us reach out to others who were experiencing or had experienced a mental illness. Altogether, 20 celebrities were interviewed.

Most of them told us they hide their struggles and turn to private prayer rather than professional care. Fear of being labelled "weak", judged as "spiritually afflicted" or losing work opportunities keeps them quiet. Instead of speaking out, they pray behind closed doors, hoping their symptoms will disappear before anyone notices.

Their status makes it even harder for them to speak openly about their mental illnesses. Their careers depend on credibility and the impression of strength. As a result, they cope privately, turning to prayer rather than professional help.

Celebrities influence public perceptions. Therefore, understanding how they manage mental illness stigma can offer valuable insights into broader societal attitudes and behaviours towards mental health communication.

Insights from our conversations

Our candid conversations with 20 Ghanaian celebrities in the entertainment and sports industries revealed the unique ways they manage stigma associated with mental illness. For example:

I would wake up at dawn and walk to a church and pray. I could stand outside for the dawn dew to fall on me just so that I could pray and ask God to use the dew to change the happenings in my life. (male, actor)

Some reported that prayer served not only as a way of managing stigma, but also as a source of healing from the mental illness itself. One said that "prayers and fasting" helped.

Others use a combination of acceptance and praying to cope. Acceptance is a stigma management strategy identified by health and stigma researcher Rebecca Meisenbach. It refers to acknowledging the existence of stigma around a certain condition and its application to the individual.

Acceptance as a stigma management strategy manifests through behaviours such as displaying symptoms associated with the mental illness and forming bonds with other individuals who are similarly stigmatised.

Our study participants said they managed stigma by connecting with others going through similar experiences:

When I was dealing with depression and all of that, the person I spoke to about it was my cousin. He was also depressed at the time. So it was like, we are sharing notes. You know, and we end up encouraging each other. (male, actor and comedian)

Another male actor and comedian shared: "Among celebrities who go through mental health issues, we talk. We have discussions among ourselves. It will not be possible to go out and say it publicly but among ourselves, I can call a colleague and say, guy, I have been experiencing this breakdown."

What needs to be done

Our research shows an important truth for Ghanaians. The people we admire most are also actively navigating mental health challenges behind closed doors. Their silence and ways of handling their mental struggles reflect the same fears many ordinary Ghanaians carry. If people in the spotlight are quietly battling mental illnesses, it shows that mental illness is far more common than some people are willing to admit.

This is why real mental illness conversations must begin now. To reduce mental illness stigma, it must be openly spoken about, and every shift starts somewhere: in our homes, religious spaces and workplaces. When people speak honestly about their struggles, and if others listen and respond with compassion, it creates a culture where seeking mental help is not seen as shameful.

Celebrity stories show that prayer plays a central role in how celebrities largely cope with mental illness. Prayer is meaningful, culturally rooted and, for many, spiritually essential. But prayer should not replace medical help. In short, prayer and seeking medical help should not be seen as mutually exclusive; rather, they should be seen as complementary.

Mental health professionals and religious leaders can help reframe mental illness healing as a process that can be accomplished through both medical care and spiritual prayers and not as a choice between them, especially in a religious culture like Ghana. Doing this can offer a more holistic pathway to recovery and a more accepting community for people who fear stigmatisation.

Healing does not have to be hidden, and help does not have to be feared. A new culture of openness can begin with each person who chooses to speak, listen and support. We hope that this shift starts now and that Ghana becomes a place where spiritual care and medical support work in tandem to make mental health care accessible and stigma-free.

Lyzbeth King, PhD Student, School of Communication Studies, Ohio University

Mary Kiura, Assistant Professor of Organizational Communication, Purdue University Fort Wayne