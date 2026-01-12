Nigeria: Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate Today, January 12, 2026

The Nigerian Naira began the second week of January 2026 with continued fluctuations as market participants adjusted to early-year liquidity shifts in both the official and informal currency markets.

Official Market Performance

In the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the local currency maintained a relatively stable position against the greenback. Trading data from the early hours of Monday indicates that the Naira opened at approximately 1,426.69 per dollar. As the session progressed, the rate saw minor appreciation, settling around 1,423.82 per dollar by midday.

This movement reflects a 0.20 percent gain for the Naira, following efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to maintain transparency in price discovery and ensure a steady supply of foreign exchange to meet legitimate obligations. Market turnover remains a key indicator for observers, as the volume of dollars traded today will signal the level of corporate demand for the month of January.

Parallel Market Realities

In the parallel market, commonly referred to as the black market, the Naira traded at a slight premium compared to the official window. Reports from currency dealers in Lagos and Abuja show that the dollar is being exchanged at rates ranging between 1,475 and 1,490.

The gap between the official and parallel markets remains a point of interest for economic analysts. While the NFEM provides a benchmark for large-scale transactions, the parallel market continues to serve small-scale retail needs and individuals who may not have immediate access to official banking channels.

Market Outlook

The current stability observed today is attributed to a combination of factors, including steadying oil revenues and the central bank's ongoing monetary tightening measures. However, pressure remains as importers begin to place orders for the first quarter of the year, potentially testing the resilience of the current exchange rate levels.

Observers are closely watching for further policy updates from the financial regulators, which could influence the direction of the currency as the business year gains full momentum.