Ghana: Pres Mahama Orders Review of Nla-Kgl Contract

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has ordered for a comprehensive review of the contract between the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and the KGL Technology Limited that was signed in 2024.

He has also called for a renegotiation of the contract to ensure the complete protection of public interest, value for money, and strict compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and government policy.

The directive, which was contained in a letter dated December 24, 2025 and sent to the Ministry of Finance and copied The Ghanaian Times yesterday, followed a series of publications by the Fourth Estate in 2025, revealling questionable licensing deals between the NLA and the KGL Group.

The publications and analysis by the Fourth Estate revealed major legal, financial, and procedural issues with the controversial licensing deals.

According to the letter, the review of the contract should include the examination of its legal basis, scope, duration, and financial terms as well as the assessment of revenue-sharing agreements, fees, commissions, exclusivity provisions, and any other contingent liability to the State.

It further noted that the contract review should determine its compliance with the constitution, the Public Procurement Act, the National Lottery Act, and any other relevant approvals.

Additionally, the statement stated that the review should evaluate performance obligations, transparency requirements, data ownership, and audit rights, and identify any clauses that unduly prejudice the state or constrain regulatory oversight.

It urged all parties to fully cooperate with the review team and provide unfettered access to contracts, addenda, correspondence, financial records, and operational data to help fast track the review process pending its outcome.

The Attorney-General, in collaboration with the Minister of Finance and the Minister responsible for the NLA, the letter indicated, was to constitute a joint technical team to oversee the review process and submit recommendations to President Mahama.

"Where the review establishes grounds for renegotiation, the team is to ensure that revised terms secured improved fiscal returns to the state, strengthen governance and accountability, preserve regulatory authority, and align the arrangement with government policy and best international practices," the statement added.

In 2024, the NLA signed three separate licensing contracts with the KGL Group.

One of the contracts was a 15-year licensing deal for KGL to exclusively operate NLA's most prized 5/90 lottery online and via USSD mobile short code in Ghana.

The other two were 10-year licenses granted to KGL to exclusively operate NLA's 5/90 lottery online and via USSD mobile short code in Nigeria and Cote D'ivoire respectively.