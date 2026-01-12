Ghana: President Warns Criminals Against Targeting Police Officers

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has warned criminals targeting police officers and other security personnel that the state will respond decisively and without hesitation to any attack on law enforcement officers.

He said the Police Service would deal "very ruthlessly" with anyone who harms, injures or kills a police officer.

President Mahama stressed that perpetrators would be hunted down and neutralised.

According to the President, who issued the warning at the handing-over of 100 Pick-up vehicles to the Police Administration in Accra on Thursday, indicated that recent incidents have shown a disturbing pattern of attacks on security personnel.

Particularly, he emphasised that police officers, several of whom have been shot and killed by armed robbers and other criminal elements.

President Mahama recalled that at a memorial service held in honour of officers who lost their lives in line of duty over the past years, many of the fallen had died from gunshot wounds, underscoring the gravity of the threat facing the Police Service.

"If you shoot at a police officer, we will come after you, the government has both the capacity and the will to protect officers and enforce the law," he stated.

The President also noted that the handing-over was more than a routine commissioning ceremony, as it marked the fulfilment of a promise made to the nation and to the Police Service.

He recalled that in December 2025, his administration handed over 40 armoured vehicles to the police and committed to sustained retooling of the security services, not through rhetoric but through concrete action.

"Security requires consistency, not ceremony," he mentioned, adding that the presentation of the 100 pick-up trucks demonstrated the government's resolve to back its words with action.

He explained that the vehicles formed the first batch of several to be delivered to the Police Service as part of a broader strategy to modernise security architecture.

Additionally, President Mahama explained that the vehicles were operational necessities that would enhance patrols, reduce response times, extend policing to hard-to-reach areas and improve police visibility nationwide.

He noted that the Ghana Police Service remained the most visible arm of the country's security apparatus and was often the first responder when danger arose in communities, markets and on highways.

He cautioned that demanding results from the police without providing the necessary logistics would be irresponsible.

At the same time, he warned that his administration would not tolerate misuse, waste or indiscipline, insisting that all resources provided for national security must deliver real value to the Ghanaian people.

The President further stressed that a strong police service must be lawful and that authority must always be exercised with restraint and respect for human rights.

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, expressed profound gratitude to the President for personally commissioning the vehicles, describing the gesture as a powerful statement of leadership and trust in the Police Service.

He underlined that the vehicles would significantly enhance patrol capabilities, improve rapid response, strengthen highway and rural policing and deepen police presence in vulnerable communities.

Mr Yohuno also assured that the vehicles would be strategically deployed across all police regions based on operational needs, with clear protocols for use and maintenance.

He reiterated the service's commitment to professionalism, discipline and respect for human rights, urging officers to see the vehicles not as symbols of power but as instruments of service to the nation.