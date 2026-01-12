Nigeria: Super Eagles Chasing Afcon Goal-Scoring Record

The Nigeria Super Eagles are on the cusp of making history at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, as they chase a new goal-scoring record for the tournament. With two matches remaining, their sights are firmly set on surpassing the current benchmark.

Following their impressive 2-0 quarter-final victory over Algeria in Marrakech on Saturday, Nigeria's tournament goal tally now stands at 14. This places them just two goals shy of the existing record of 16, which was set by Ivory Coast in the 2008 edition of the competition.

Nigeria's prolific scoring began in the group stages, where they netted eight goals to top Group C. They then added a further four goals in a dominant performance against Mozambique in the round of 16 in Fes.

The Ivory Coast achieved their record of 16 goals across six matches in 2008, ultimately finishing in fourth place. Prior to this, Zambia held the record with 15 goals at the 1996 finals in South Africa. This tally was later matched by Egypt in both the 2008 and 2010 tournaments, where the Pharaohs went on to lift the trophy on both occasions in Ghana and Angola respectively.

Among the other semi-finalists in this year's tournament, Senegal have accumulated 11 goals, while both Egypt and Morocco have scored nine goals each in their five matches played to date. The Super Eagles will be aiming to continue their impressive attacking form as they strive to etch their name in AFCON history.