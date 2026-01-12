Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Super Eagles Captain Ndidi Improving After Injury, Ruled Out of Semi-Final

According to the media officer, the medical team will evaluate him again today (Monday) to decide if a scan is necessary

The Super Eagles received a cautious fitness boost on Monday as captain Wilfred Ndidi was confirmed to be walking pain-free following the hamstring strain he sustained at the AFCON 2025 quarter-final.

Promise Efoghe, the Super Eagles Media Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the early signs around Ndidi's injury were encouraging, although further checks would still be carried out.

"Wilfred Ndidi is now walking without pain, which is a positive sign for us," Mr Efoghe told NAN.

According to the media officer, the medical team will evaluate him again today (Monday) to decide if a scan is necessary, but the initial indications suggest the injury may not be serious."

Mr Efoghe, however, clarified that Ndidi will miss Nigeria's semi-final clash against hosts Morocco regardless, due to suspension after picking up yellow cards in the Round of 16 and quarter-final matches.

He said, "Even with the improvement we are seeing, Ndidi is unavailable for the semi-final because of suspension.

"Our focus is on ensuring he recovers fully and is available for the remainder of the tournament."

Mr Efoghe also provided an update on defender Ryan Alebiosu, who has been battling fitness concerns.

"Ryan Alebiosu continues to improve steadily and is responding well to treatment.

"The technical and medical crews are monitoring his progress closely," he said.

The Super Eagles returned to their base in Fès at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday from Marrakech, where they defeated Algeria 2-0 at the Stade de Marrakech on Saturday.

A recovery session later took place at the Saardienne Football Complex in Fès at 6:15 p.m. as preparations intensified for the blockbuster semi-final.

"The team travelled well, and the mood in camp is very positive," Mr Efoghe said.

According to the spokesperson, the players are focused, and recovery has been the priority as we prepare for a very demanding match."

Nigeria's victory over Algeria set up a high-profile semi-final clash with tournament hosts Morocco, scheduled to be played in Rabat, with kick-off at 8 p.m. (Nigerian time)

The Moroccans, who are chasing a first Africa Cup of Nations title in 50 years, booked their place in the last four with a 2-0 win over Cameroon in Rabat, continuing their strong run on home soil.