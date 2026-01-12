Nigeria: 'Allow EFCC to Breathe', Olukoyede Tells Nigerians, Critics

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has told Nigerians, particularly critics, to allow the anti-graft commission to breathe.

He spoke against the backdrop of criticism of EFCC operations over alleged bias, dismissing claims that the anti-graft agency selectively targets opposition figures, insisting that members of both the ruling party and the opposition were regularly prosecuted.

Olukoyede made the clarification on Sunday night during an interview on 'Sunday Politics', a current affairs programme aired on Channels Television, where he urged Nigerians and critics to be fair to the Commission and allow it "to breathe."

Responding to allegations that the EFCC focuses more on opposition politicians while shielding those aligned with the government, the EFCC boss described such perceptions as unfounded and not backed by facts.

"It's important for Nigerians to know tonight that both members of the ruling party and members of the opposition are being taken to court on a regular basis," Olukoyede said.

According to him, the narrative that the EFCC was used as a tool of witch-hunt has existed long before his appointment, but available statistics contradict such claims.

"Our statistics have shown this. It's just a matter of Nigerians going to court and getting the records of cases we have prosecuted. A lot of people who speak in that manner don't take time to carry out due diligence. They don't speak with facts and figures," he stated.

Olukoyede disclosed that prominent figures across the political divide have faced prosecution, including a former minister who was arraigned shortly before attending a caucus meeting of the ruling party.

"In fact, there was a minister that we arraigned in court. A week after the arraignment, he went for a caucus meeting of the ruling party. That is a prominent member of the ruling party," he said.

He stressed that EFCC operatives often carry out investigations and prosecutions at great personal risk, adding that the Commission deserves public support rather than constant criticism.

"Nigerians should be fair to this Commission. We have been able, at the risk of our lives, to carry out some of these investigations and prosecutions. Nigerians should allow EFCC to breathe. This is an institution Nigerians should be proud of," Olukoyede added.

The EFCC chairman also revealed that the Commission's approach has earned commendation from international partners, noting that foreign embassies have praised its impartiality.

"I have received foreign countries' embassies in my office who came to applaud us and encourage us. They told me that the way we go about members of the ruling party and the opposition is something to be emulated," he said.

While welcoming constructive criticism, Olukoyede challenged detractors to back their claims with evidence.

"I challenge them to bring out the figures and the facts. Let us put the facts on the table. That's what my mandate says, and that's what we're doing," he said.

He concluded by thanking Nigerians who believe in the Commission's work, assuring that the EFCC remains committed to serving the country and fighting corruption without fear or favour.