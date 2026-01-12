Nigeria/Algeria: Osimhen Hails Fans, Eyes Afcon Final After Algeria Victory

10 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News and Nafisat Abdulrahman

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has expressed gratitude to Nigerian fans worldwide following the Nigerian national soccer team's impressive 2-0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday.

In a video message shared on social media on Saturday, the Galatasaray forward appreciated supporters for their unwavering encouragement and pledged that the team would build on its momentum to reach the final and lift the continental trophy.

"Hello to the Super Eagles fans. Thank you so much for your support worldwide. This victory was not easy and I'm happy that the team got the win against Algeria," Osimhen said.

Acknowledging the toughness of the clash against one of Africa's top-ranked sides, the 26-year-old added that the team's focus remains on steady progress toward the ultimate goal.

"Thank you for your support and we continue to build on this momentum and hopefully we get to the final and win it. Thank you very much," he said.

Osimhen further emphasised the importance of taking the competition one step at a time, noting his confidence in the quality and determination of his teammates.

"Hopefully, one game at a time. It's not going to be easy, but of course, I believe in this team, I believe in the players. One game at a time," he stated.

The Super Eagles' victory over Algeria sets up a highly anticipated semi-final clash against host nation Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Nigeria will be aiming to replicate its 2013 AFCON triumph in South Africa, where the team defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 to lift its third continental title.

