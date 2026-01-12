Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Tinubu Applauds 'Brilliant Eagles' After Victory Against Algeria

11 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership Editor

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Eagles following their 2-0 victory over Algeria at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Saturday.

Reacting via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, the President described the team's display as "brilliant" and "inspiring," while assuring the players of the nation's full backing.

"Brilliant Performance... Inspiring. Go, Super Eagles! You have the support of all Nigerians," Tinubu wrote.

Nigeria's national team, the Super Eagles, delivered a dominant performance to overwhelm the Algerian side, popularly known as the Fennecs, and book a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

After a goalless first half marked by sustained Nigerian pressure, Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock early in the second half with a powerful header, before Akor Adams doubled Nigeria's advantage to seal the win.

The result sends Nigeria into a high-profile semi-final clash against hosts Morocco national football team, scheduled for Wednesday in Rabat.

