Liberia: CSA Flags Data Gaps After Verifying MIA Workforce

MONROVIA — The Civil Service Agency has uncovered widespread personnel record and data inconsistencies following an in-person verification of employees at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, completing checks on 369 staff members out of a workforce exceeding 4,000.

CSA Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr. disclosed the findings Friday, Jan. 9, during a presentation at the agency's headquarters at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town. He said the exercise was launched at the request of Internal Affairs Minister Francis Sakila Nyumahlin and revealed gaps that underscore long-standing weaknesses in personnel management.

"We found data inconsistencies, staff information issues and job title discrepancies," Joekai said. He noted that the minister requested a comprehensive assessment, not a partial review. "We worked closely with your technical team, your human resource office and our credential verification personnel," he added.

Missing Records, Incomplete Files

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the CSA report, incomplete documentation was prevalent across the personnel files reviewed, with missing core records including applications, appointment letters, recommendations, identification documents, job descriptions and professional credentials. The 369 files examined were part of a sample intended to standardize and improve the reliability of personnel data at the ministry.

Joekai said the verification at the Ministry of Internal Affairs is part of a broader reform push, noting that the CSA has conducted more than 30 similar exercises across government institutions. "In 2025, we presented reports for the National Commission on Higher Education and carried out verifications at the Ministry of Agriculture, the Monrovia City Corporation, communities, colleges and universities," he said.

Scope of the Exercise

He explained that the verified staff represented just 8 percent of the ministry's total workforce, leaving 4,320 employees, or 92 percent, yet to be verified. "We want to assess our personnel system and gain insights into what our workforce truly looks like," Joekai said, stressing that the goal is to build an effective, efficient and productive public service.

The CSA boss emphasized that the agency's mandate goes beyond limited human resource support. "We are established to holistically examine HR systems across government institutions," he said.

Recommendations for Reform

Based on the findings, Joekai called for the immediate completion of verification for the remaining employees and urged reclassification and redeployment of 68 staff members, along with a review of 101 high school diploma holders and 91 employees without academic or professional licenses. He also recommended transitioning retirement-eligible workers and enforcing attendance rules, corrective actions, dismissals where necessary and the issuance of warning letters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Joekai commended Minister Nyumahlin for inviting the assessment. "It takes courage for a minister to say, 'We want to be assessed,"' he said.

Minister Pledges Support

Responding at the ceremony, Minister Nyumahlin praised the CSA for its work and reaffirmed his commitment to reform. "Thank you. We are proud of you, and we are not prejudiced," he said. "We remain committed to supporting and collaborating with the CSA."

The verification exercise, officials said, is expected to serve as a foundation for broader civil service reforms aimed at strengthening accountability and restoring confidence in public sector administration.