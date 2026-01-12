Nigeria: University of Ibadan Provost to Be Honored in Monrovia for Advancing Fiscal Decentralization in Liberia

Monrovia — The University of Ibadan, Postgraduate College Provost in Nigeria Professor Ayodeji Samson Olatunji Ogunjuyigbe, will arrive in Monrovia today as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen fiscal decentralization governance through knowledge exchange and regional cooperation.

The visit comes as Liberia advances its fiscal decentralization agenda under the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), which has prioritized capacity building, peer learning, and strategic partnerships to improve fiscal decentralization, financial management and service delivery nationwide.

According to an MFDP press release, Professor Ogunjuyigbe's engagement has built on earlier collaboration between Liberia and Nigeria. He is scheduled to be formally honored on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, during a program recognizing his contributions to fiscal governance and institutional capacity development.

The engagement is being coordinated through the Fiscal Decentralization Unit of the MFDP's Department of Fiscal Affairs and aligns with ongoing reforms aimed at empowering local governments, strengthening accountability, and ensuring equitable allocation of public resources.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan is expected to honor the Nigerian academic for his role in sustaining international partnerships focused on technical cooperation and policy coherence. Professor Ogunjuyigbe, a provost at the University of Ibadan, led the training of nineteen Liberian financial experts during a Fiscal Decentralization Training Program in 2025.

The engagement has strengthened professional ties, supported skills transfer, and reinforced Liberia's long-term development priorities, particularly efforts to decentralize financial resources to rural communities.

As part of its decentralization drive, the Government of Liberia has, in the 2026 National Budget, allocated funding for the renovation and construction of additional county treasury offices across the country.

The visit follows Liberia's recent dispatch of a 19-member high-level delegation to Nigeria for fiscal decentralization training, underscoring the reciprocal nature of the partnership. The delegation included senior officials from the MFDP, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Liberia Revenue Authority, Internal Audit Agency, and the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission, among others.

The honoring program, which will be held at the MFDP, will be graced by Hon. Augustine K. Ngafuan, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon . F. Sakila Nyumalin, Minister of Internal Affairs, Hon. Dorbor Jallah, Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), and other members of the cabinet and the Senior Management of MFDP, Directors and other well meaningful Liberians.

The Provost will visit the four county treasuries in Grand Bassa, Margibi, Bong, and Nimba Counties. It will give him a practical insight into the treasury frameworks in the country.