Liberia: National Archives Launches Five-Year Plan to Modernize Liberia's Documentary Heritage

Monrovia — The Center for National Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA) has launched an ambitious Five-Year Strategic Development Plan aimed at modernizing the country's documentary heritage and repositioning the institution for national and global relevance.

Speaking during the program, Director General, D. Nelson Bearngar described the launch as a historic milestone in the transformation of the National Archives.

He said the plan, titled "Five-Year Strategic Goals," will serve as a roadmap for strengthening the agency's capacity to effectively carry out its statutory mandate.

"Since we assumed leadership of the National Archives less than two years ago, we have made consistent progress toward transforming this vital institution for the benefit of Liberia and the global community," Bearngar said.

He noted that the development of the strategic plan stands as one of the agency's most significant achievements, outlining clear actions and priorities designed to bring the National Archives in line with regional and international archival standards.

The plan outlines five key strategic goals focused on modernization, including infrastructure enhancement, digitization, decentralization and improved customer service, the collection of oral histories from Liberia's 15 counties, capacity building and institutional development, and the establishment of a national library system.

According to Bearngar, the plan is fully costed at US$12,653,243.67 and will be implemented over a five-year period, from 2026 to 2030. He also expressed pride that the document was developed entirely by in-house professionals without the engagement of external consultants. "This plan was developed by our own professionals right here within our compound," he said.

Formally declaring the plan launched, the Director General called on the government and development partners to provide the necessary support to ensure the successful implementation of the outlined goals.

The DG also highlighted several achievements recorded by the CNDRA in 2025, including the elevation of the agency's International Council on Archives (ICA) membership to Class "A" and participation in the 2025 the 2025 Congress of the ICA in Barcelona, Spain, while mentioning the establishment of partnership with visiting academicians from Harvard University as part of efforts to expose the agency international for institutional growth and development.

Other accomplishments include hosting International Literacy Day, publishing the agency's Service Delivery Charter, expanding its revenue collection scope by including the registration of Certificates of Naturalization and Bills of Divorcement, thereby surpassing its projected contribution to the National Budget, launching in-service training programs for staff, training of government communication officers and more than 600 Liberians from various private institutions, and submitting its Procurement Plan to the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) for approval.

Bearngar termed the reality of the CNDRA exceeding its projected revenue target for the Year 2025 as one of the milestone achievements of the agency.

The Five-Year Strategic Plan is expected to significantly strengthen national records management and preservation, while positioning the National Archives as a critical pillar in Liberia's governance, accountability, and historical documentation framework.

The launch of the strategic plan underscores the National Archives of Liberia's renewed commitment to preserving the nation's documentary heritage while embracing modernization, innovation, and international best practices.