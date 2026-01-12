Liberia: Chief Toto Rural Educational Foundation Ends Career Development Workshop in Totota City

Totota — The Chief Quelmin Toto Rural Educational Foundation has successfully concluded a one day career development workshop in Konawolala District, Bong County.

The program, which targeted a broad cross section of high school students from Konawolala District and surrounding areas, was organized to equip young people with essential knowledge and guidance needed to make informed academic and career decisions.

The workshop brought together students, teachers, community leaders, education authorities, and local residents for an interactive and informative engagement focused on career development, personal growth, leadership, and future opportunities.

Throughout the program, participants explored various career pathways and discussed the importance of self discipline, confidence, and long term planning in achieving personal and professional success.

Speaking during the program, the Chair of the Chief Quelmin Toto Rural Educational Foundation, Mr. George Toto, said the workshop was deliberately organized to create meaningful dialogue among students, educators, and community stakeholders.

He emphasized that such engagement is necessary to broaden students' perspectives and expose them to diverse career options beyond their immediate environment.

According to him, education remains the foundation of sustainable development, and investing in young people is one of the most effective ways to ensure long term progress within rural communities.

Mr. Toto noted that the Foundation's objective extends beyond academic achievement, stressing the importance of preparing students for life beyond the classroom.

He explained that bringing together community members, local leaders, and students was intended to foster a supportive environment where young people can visualize their future and work deliberately toward achieving their aspirations. He further encouraged students to remain focused on their studies and to take advantage of opportunities that contribute to their personal and professional growth.

Following the successful conclusion of the workshop, the Foundation proceeded to break ground for the construction of a modern Learning Center in the district.

The groundbreaking ceremony symbolized a major step toward strengthening educational infrastructure in Konawolala and expanding access to quality learning resources. Once completed, the Learning Center is expected to provide students with academic support services, study materials, and a conducive environment for learning, research, and skills development.

The ceremony attracted a wide range of participants, including local authorities, education officials, traditional leaders, and community residents, all of whom welcomed the initiative as timely and impactful. Many speakers at the event described the Learning Center as a critical intervention that will enhance educational opportunities and support youth development in the district.

Representatives from the District School Authority and traditional leadership expressed appreciation to the Foundation for its commitment to education and pledged their full support to ensure the successful completion and sustainability of the project. They emphasized the importance of community ownership and collaboration in maintaining the facility and maximizing its benefits for students.

Speaking on behalf of the local administration, Konawolala Commissioner Stephen Binda praised the Foundation for its dedication to human capital development.

He described the initiative as a vital contribution to the overall growth and advancement of the district and urged residents to protect and support the project. Commissioner Binda highlighted the role of education as a catalyst for development and expressed confidence that the Learning Center would serve as a source of hope and opportunity for young people in the area.

He further called on parents, teachers, and community leaders to work collectively in encouraging students to take advantage of the facility and to prioritize education as a tool for personal and community transformation.

The Chief Quelmin Toto Rural Educational Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to promoting quality education, mentorship, and youth empowerment, noting that the career development workshop and the construction of the Learning Center are part of a broader vision to uplift rural communities through education.

The Foundation indicated that it will continue to implement programs aimed at nurturing talent, building leadership skills, and improving access to learning opportunities for young people.

Community members expressed optimism that the initiatives will have a positive and lasting impact on students' academic performance and career readiness. Many believe that the combination of career guidance and improved learning infrastructure will lay a strong foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future for Konawolala District and its surrounding communities.