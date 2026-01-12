Ghana: MFA Seeks Bilateral Protection for Ghanaian Health Workers in UK

12 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By CECILIA YADA LAGBA

The Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has advocated a government-to-government framework for the protection and improved conditions of Ghanaian health practitioners who work and aspire to work in the United Kingdom.

He noted that a formal bilateral arrangement would safeguard the welfare, professional rights and career progression of Ghanaian health workers in the UK, while ensuring ethical recruitment and mutual benefit for the two countries.

He was speaking during a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Christian Rogg, in Accra, where both sides reviewed priority areas of engagement for 2026.

The meeting assessed what Mr Ablakwa described as increasingly buoyant Ghana-UK relations and aligned shared priorities in line with the vision of President John Dramani Mahama.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

He disclosed that processes had commenced to elevate the long-standing bilateral ties into a strategic partnership.

Discussions highlighted key sectors for deeper cooperation, including security, trade, job creation, health, education, governance and constitutional review, reflecting a broad-based approach to strengthening relations.

The minister also made a special appeal for Ghana to be exempted from the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and the associated fees for Ghanaian students and professionals, noting that English has long been the medium of instruction in Ghana.

The engagement concluded with Mr Ablakwa promising to host the High Commissioner in North Tongu for a traditional Akple and Fetri Detsi meal should the Black Stars defeat England at the World Cup.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.