Ghana: MFA Seeks Bilateral Protection for Ghanaian Health Workers in UK

The Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has advocated a government-to-government framework for the protection and improved conditions of Ghanaian health practitioners who work and aspire to work in the United Kingdom.

He noted that a formal bilateral arrangement would safeguard the welfare, professional rights and career progression of Ghanaian health workers in the UK, while ensuring ethical recruitment and mutual benefit for the two countries.

He was speaking during a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Christian Rogg, in Accra, where both sides reviewed priority areas of engagement for 2026.

The meeting assessed what Mr Ablakwa described as increasingly buoyant Ghana-UK relations and aligned shared priorities in line with the vision of President John Dramani Mahama.

He disclosed that processes had commenced to elevate the long-standing bilateral ties into a strategic partnership.

Discussions highlighted key sectors for deeper cooperation, including security, trade, job creation, health, education, governance and constitutional review, reflecting a broad-based approach to strengthening relations.

The minister also made a special appeal for Ghana to be exempted from the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and the associated fees for Ghanaian students and professionals, noting that English has long been the medium of instruction in Ghana.

The engagement concluded with Mr Ablakwa promising to host the High Commissioner in North Tongu for a traditional Akple and Fetri Detsi meal should the Black Stars defeat England at the World Cup.