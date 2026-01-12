Ghana: Wayo's Late Strike Gives Hearts Edge Over Hohoe United

MAWULI Wayo struck deep into stoppage time to seal a priceless 1-0 victory for Hearts of Oak against Hohoe United on Saturday, a result that propelled the Phobians into third place in the Premier League.

With the match seemingly heading for a stalemate, Wayo delivered the decisive moment in the 90+1 minute, calmly finishing to silence the home crowd at the Hohoe Sports Stadium and cap a dominant away performance by the visitors.

Hearts controlled large spells of the contest, enjoying the greater share of possession and carving out the better chances over both halves.

Their attacking intent was evident early on, with striker Hamza Issah denied by a perfectly timed intervention from defender Kwame Paul.

Midfielder Martin Karikari also came close, while Hohoe United skipper Usman Safianu squandered the hosts' best opportunity, when he missed from close range.

Black Stars goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, marked his return to the starting line-up, delivering an assured performance to keep another clean sheet after several weeks on the sidelines.

The game remained finely poised, thanks in part to some inspiring goalkeeping. Hohoe United's Kwaku Musah produced a superb save to keep out Enoch Asubonteng, ensuring the contest stayed alive until the dramatic finale.

Wayo's late winner ultimately reflected Hearts' persistence and superiority on the day, earning them maximum points and lifting them to 31 points after 18 matches.

The Phobians now sit just three points behind league leaders, Medeama SC, who was scheduled to play Young Apostles, yesterday.

The Premier League debutants remain stuck in the bottom three with 18 points from 18 games, facing an uphill battle to preserve their top-flight status as the season progresses. -Ghanafa.org