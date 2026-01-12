Ghana: GPL - Medeama Tighten Grip, Kotoko Drop Points Again

MEDEAMA SC tightened their grip on the Ghana Premier League title race with a commanding 3-0 victory over Young Apostles at the TnA Stadium yesterday.

The Mauve and Yellow produced another assured performance, underlining their Premier League title credentials as they moved at least four points clear of their closest challengers.

Determined to maintain momentum in their pursuit of a second Premier League crown, Medeama took control of the contest with a dominant first-half display.

Midfielder Fuzy Taylor opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, calmly finishing after sustained pressure from the hosts.

Medeama doubled their advantage just 12 minutes later when Kamaradini Mamudu found the back of the net in the 34th minute, capping off a strong first-half performance that left the visitors chasing the game.

Young Apostles attempted to respond after the break but struggled to break down a disciplined Medeama side that controlled possession and limited clear-cut chances.

Ibrahim Tanko's men put the result beyond doubt late on when substitute Prince Owusu struck in the 85th minute to seal an emphatic victory.

The win sees Medeama extend their lead at the top of the league standings to four points, strengthening their position in the title race.

Young Apostles, meanwhile, remain 14th on the table with 21 points, as their struggles away from home continue.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Berekum Chelsea stretched Kumasi Asante Kotoko in a goalless encounter.

Kotoko had hoped to return to winning ways after losing to All Blacks in their match day 17 clash in Swedru.

However, things did not go as expected as their efforts were thwarted by a determined Berekum Chelsea side that were unlucky to waste the brightest chance of the game in the second half.