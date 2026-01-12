Nigeria: Nimet Predicts 3-Day Dust Haze, Cloudiness Nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and cloudiness from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged moderate dust haze on Monday over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

NiMet predicted thick dust haze over the central region throughout the forecast period with moderate dust haze over the inland cities of the southern region.

It predicted sunny skies with patches of clouds over the coastal region with chances of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rains over parts of Lagos, Bayelsa and Rivers States later in the day.

The agency predicted moderate dust haze on Tuesday over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

"For the central region, moderate dust haze is anticipated over the region throughout the forecast period. Moderate dust haze is anticipated over the inland cities of the southern region.

"Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the coastal region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms accompanied with light rains over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states later in the day," it said.

NiMet predicted thick dust haze over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Wednesday.

It forecasts moderate dust haze over the central region throughout the forecast period.

According to it, dust haze is anticipated over the inland cities of the southern region, while sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the coastal cities throughout the forecast period.

Dust particles are in suspension; the public should take necessary precautions.

People with asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather condition.

"Driving under rain should be done with caution. Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng," it said. (NAN)