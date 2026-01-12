Nigeria: All Progressives Congress Group Passes Vote of Confidence in Fubara

The G37 Political Support Group has passed a vote of confidence on Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, declaring its support for his re-election in the 2027 governorship election.

The group made its position known yesterday in Abuja during a stakeholders' meeting, where its leader, Comrade Evans City, described Fubara as a purposeful and people-oriented leader whose administration has prioritised good governance, inclusiveness and sustainable development in Rivers State.

Evans, a prince of Ogoni land, said the governor's leadership style since assuming office has earned him widespread acceptance across political, ethnic and grassroots divides in the state.

According to him, members of the G37, comprising political activists and community mobilisers drawn from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory--unanimously resolved to endorse Fubara based on his performance and commitment to peace and unity in Rivers State.

He noted that continuity in leadership was critical to consolidating the reforms and development initiatives already underway under the Fubara administration, stressing that the group would commence early mobilisation and sensitisation across Rivers communities ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the group, Chief Comrade Israel Ichebadu Samuel, said the vote of confidence was a collective decision taken after a careful assessment of Governor Fubara's governance record.

Samuel said the governor had demonstrated uncommon courage, transparency and a deep sense of responsibility in steering the affairs of the state, despite political pressures.

"We are convinced that Fubara represents stability, progress and the true aspirations of the Rivers people. Our vote of confidence is not based on sentiment but on verifiable performance and his commitment to democratic principles," the BoT chairman said.

He added that the group would deploy its structures across Rivers State to promote peaceful political engagement and encourage citizens, especially youths, to support leaders with proven integrity.

The G37 leadership also called on Rivers people, opinion leaders and stakeholders to rally behind Governor Fubara in the interest of peace, stability and sustained development in the state.