Nigeria: Iwobi Equals Mikel, Okocha's Records At Afcon 2025

12 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has made headlines by surpassing all other players at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with the most line-breaking passes. According to Opta's statistics, Iwobi has completed 36 such passes during the knockout stages, including an impressive 22 in Nigeria's Round of 16 match against Mozambique and 14 in the quarter-final against Algeria.

His contributions were vital in Nigeria's 4-0 victory over Mozambique, facilitating smooth transitions through midfield. In addition to his passing prowess, Iwobi played a crucial role in setting up two goals during Nigeria's initial group-stage match against Tanzania.

In a remarkable achievement, Iwobi matched a Nigerian record shared by former Super Eagles legends Austin Okocha, Muda Lawal, and John Obi Mikel for the most appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations, each having played in 22 matches. Should Iwobi feature in Nigeria's semi-final against Morocco, he will surpass this record, bringing his total to 23 appearances across four tournaments.

Iwobi has previously participated in seven matches at Afcon 2019, seven at Afcon 2023, and four each at Afcon 2021 and 2025.

