Nigeria: Bring Home Afcon's Trophy, Speaker Abbas Urges Super Eagles

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Honourable Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated the Super Eagles on reaching the semi-finals of the ongoing 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after their 2-0 victory over Algeria on Saturday.

Commending Nigeria's national team for their outstanding performances since their opening match at the tournament, the Speaker urged the Super Eagles to win the competition and bring the AFCON trophy back to Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, Mr. Abbas confirmed his prayers and support are with the Super Eagles as they face hosts Morocco in the semi-finals on Wednesday. He expressed confidence in the Nigerian team's ability to overcome this hurdle and reach the final.

The Speaker praised Nigerian sports authorities for providing essential welfare and logistical support, calling for further morale-boosting initiatives for the Super Eagles as they enter the final stages.

Speaker Abbas encouraged Nigerians to extend the same level of support shown for the national football team to other areas of national life.

He reiterated his long-held belief that sport remains a vital tool for uniting Nigerians across ethnic and religious divides, a significant employer, and a sector with immense economic potential.

The Speaker wished the Super Eagles a successful performance in their AFCON semi-final match.