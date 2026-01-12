Nigeria: African Coaches Dominate Afcon 2025, Close-in-On Trophy

For the first time in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations, every semi-finalist in the 2025 edition is being led by an African coach. This unprecedented achievement guarantees that the trophy will once again be lifted by a homegrown tactician, marking the fourth consecutive tournament won under local guidance.

This isn't just a milestone; it's a profound statement. African coaches are no longer merely proving their ability to compete; they are actively shaping the very future of football on the continent.

Recent tournaments have clearly illustrated this upward trajectory. Djamel Belmadi famously guided Algeria to glory in 2019. Aliou Cissé delivered Senegal's long-awaited first crown in 2021. Most recently, Émerse Faé steered Ivory Coast to a memorable triumph in 2023. Each victory has underscored the invaluable impact of local insight, leadership, and tactical acumen.

Now, Walid Regragui with Morocco, Hossam Hassan with Egypt, Pape Thiaw with Senegal, and Eric Chelle at the helm of Nigeria, stand poised to extend this proud tradition and reinforce the burgeoning dominance of African managers on the continental stage.

The statistics speak volumes. Of the 24 teams participating in AFCON 2025, 15 were led by African coaches. Eleven of these successfully navigated their way beyond the group stage.

Furthermore, African-led sides have, thus far, secured three out of every four victories. Yet, beyond these numbers lies something more profound: the cohesion, discipline, and deep cultural understanding that only local coaches can truly instil.

Across the continent, these tacticians have transformed AFCON into a vibrant showcase of homegrown expertise. From Morocco to Egypt, Senegal to Nigeria, they expertly blend tactical innovation with inspiring leadership, influencing squads and defining matches at every turn. Their innate ability to motivate, adapt, and accurately read the rhythm of the game has proven decisive - irrefutable proof that success is built upon a profound grasp of the African footballing identity.

There's also the tantalising prospect of history being made. Only two legends - Mahmoud El-Gohary and Stephen Keshi - have ever won AFCON both as players and coaches. Hossam Hassan now has a remarkable opportunity to join this exclusive club, a feat that would undeniably cement his place among the continent's greatest footballing figures.

As AFCON 2025 enters its thrilling final stretch, one truth stands resolute: African coaches are firmly in command. Whoever ultimately lifts the trophy, it will represent far more than just a national triumph. It will be a resounding celebration of a remarkable tradition - one where homegrown tacticians continue to define African excellence and inspire the next generation of managers right across the continent.