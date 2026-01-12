Nigeria: Party Chieftain Hails Aiyedatiwa At 61

12 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By James Kwen

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the Akure South/North Federal Constituency, Mr Bamidele Ologunloluwa, has congratulated Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on his 61st birthday.

Ologunloluwa, in a statement he signed yesterday and made available to journalists in Abuja, described the governor's tenure as one marked by purposeful governance.

He said Aiyedatiwa had strengthened the APC's dominance in Ondo State through reforms in infrastructure, agriculture and security, while aligning the state with the federal agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the governor's political strategy, including defections and party consolidation, has helped the APC secure a legislative supermajority in the state.

Ologunloluwa said the developments had positioned Ondo as a key state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He added that he would leverage his youth and sports background to mobilise Akure constituents in support of the governor's vision, pledging effective federal representation for the constituency if elected.

The APC aspirant said the birthday message reflected party unity and renewed efforts to galvanise grassroots support for future elections.

He prayed for good health, divine protection and continued success for Aiyedatiwa in leading Ondo State.

