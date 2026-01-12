Nigeria: Gospel Artiste Eguono Emuraishe Hosts Double Milestone Celebrations for Husband in U.S.

Nigerian-born US-based gospel artiste, Eguono Emuraishe Onokpikini, has hosted a high-profile celebration in Detroit, Michigan, honouring her husband Etaroghene Kelvin Onokpikini as he marked his 45th birthday.

The event, which drew a blend of faith leaders, creatives, and prominent community figures, showcased the couple's deep spiritual connection and longstanding partnership. Emuraishe, known for her soaring vocals and worship-centered music, designed the evening as both a tribute to her husband and a public expression of gratitude to God for sustaining their family and ministry journey.

The celebration attracted guests from multiple US states, including close family members, church leaders, industry collaborators, and long-standing friends. Tribute speakers described Onokpikini as a man of strong character, humility, and service, applauding his role as a supportive spouse and dedicated father. Many highlighted his behind-the-scene contributions to his wife's music ministry, noting that his influence reaches beyond the home into faith-based community development, mentorship, and cultural engagement.

Attendees repeatedly acknowledged his commitment to fostering unity and supporting gospel-centered initiatives.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The birthday celebration also marked the couple's 19th wedding anniversary, elevating the occasion into a symbolic dual milestone of love and thanksgiving. Their union, celebrated for its resilience, shared faith, and stability, has produced five children, whose presence added emotional depth to the evening. The convergence of both milestones became a defining moment of the event, with guests celebrating not only Onokpikini's personal achievements but also the legacy of a nearly two-decade-long covenant partnership grounded in shared spiritual purpose.

In her remarks, Emuraishe delivered an emotional testimony, shifting the tone from celebration to worship. "I want to use this opportunity to thank God Almighty for His grace upon my husband and our five beautiful children. This is not me, it can only be God," she said. Her statement was met with sustained applause, as the audience echoed the sentiment that divine grace has been central to the family's growth, unity, and creative expression. Her tribute underscored the spiritual essence of the evening, placing gratitude above spectacle.

Emuraishe's musical journey began in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, where she joined her church youth choir as a teenager. Over the years, she transitioned from local congregational worship to a global gospel stage, building a reputation for spiritually potent performances and message driven music. Her ministry, shaped by themes of worship, perseverance, and God-reliance, continues to resonate with audiences across continents. Those who know her closely say her artistry reflects the same values that define her personal life faith, discipline, devotion, and family.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond music, Emuraishe has established herself as a multi-dimensional creative entrepreneur. She is a movie producer, writer, director, actor, CEO, brand ambassador, and executive producer. Her latest single, "My Capability," was produced by the acclaimed gospel powerhouse EeZee Conceptz, while her recent film project "Weeping Heart" features her in dual roles as executive producer and actor. The Detroit celebration, while honouring her husband, also reinforced the couple's expanding global influence, the admiration they command across cultural and faith circles, and their shared impact as partners in ministry and creative enterprise.