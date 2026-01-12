Nigeria: Where's Our President? - Obi Questions Tinubu's Whereabouts

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has questioned the whereabouts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amid what he described as deepening economic hardship, insecurity and leadership silence in Nigeria.

In a statement posted on his verified X account on Monday, Obi said his concern was driven by the scale of challenges confronting the country and the perceived absence of direct presidential engagement at a critical time.

He framed the question as "a critical demand for accountability in a national emergency."

"As we approach the end of this year, Nigeria will be home to approximately 140 million people living in extreme poverty -- the highest number in the world," the ex-governor said, adding that the country is grappling with widespread hunger, worsening insecurity and mass unemployment among young people.

He further claimed that Nigeria remains "one of the worst places to be born," citing high infant mortality rates, and questioned the President's visibility in the midst of these challenges.

"In the midst of this chaos, where has our President been?" he asked.

Obi alleged that President Tinubu spent 196 days outside the country in 2025, asserting that this exceeded the time he spent within Nigeria during the same period. He also claimed that Nigerians had not heard directly from the President since December 2025.

"Reports indicate he opted for a holiday in Europe while the nation was plunged into a New Year marked by hunger, anxiety, and uncertainty," Obi said, noting that there was no New Year address or national broadcast to reassure citizens.

He criticised what he described as the President's silence following major national and international developments affecting Nigeria, arguing that Nigerians often learned about critical events from foreign media rather than from their own leader.

"Instead of directly addressing the nation, Nigerians learned about these critical events from foreign media, American officials, and the vague communications from the Presidency's aides," Obi said, adding, "This is not governance; it's neglect."

The former governor stressed that leadership required visibility, direct communication and engagement with citizens, especially during periods of crisis. "Leadership is not simply issuing press releases; it's about standing before the people, engaging with them, and offering clarity," he said.

Obi argued that sustained silence from leadership weakens national unity and trust, warning that "when leadership withdraws, unity falters, and the fabric of our society unravels."

"In a time of crisis, the absence of leadership is not just troubling; it is perilous," he said, concluding that "silence in the face of crisis is the loudest form of failure."

Vanguard News