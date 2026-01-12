Nigerian Army Arrests Two Suspected Gunrunners in Taraba

The arrests, made on Sunday under Operation Peace Shield, were carried out by troops in collaboration with operatives of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Nigerian Army stated

Troops of the Nigerian Army's 6 Brigade, Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, have arrested two suspected gunrunners in Taraba State.

The army's Acting Assistant Director of Public Relations, Umar Muhammad, said the arrest was effected through "credible intelligence from the community"

According to the army, the first suspect, Christopher Adamu, also known as "Suffer," 48, was arrested at Sebos Joint in the Mayo Dasa general area of Jalingo Local Government Area after security operatives trailed him based on "credible intelligence."

It stated that items recovered from Mr Adamu include a hunter's identification card, two ATM cards, a National Identification Card, an Itel keypad mobile phone, six rings, a handband, and assorted charms.

Preliminary investigations, the army said, indicated that the suspect was actively involved in illegal arms trafficking.

During interrogation, Mr Adamu allegedly confessed to working with an accomplice identified as "Chmn" from Shomo Gari in Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

Acting on further intelligence derived from the first arrest, troops later apprehended a second suspect, James Yangyang, 37, at Tautre village on the outskirts of Anguwan Bera in Ardo Kola Local Government Area.

The army also disclosed that investigations revealed that Mr Adamu allegedly sold an AK-47 rifle to one Bazoe John of Murbai village, Ardo Kola LGA, in November, suggesting the existence of an arms supply network operating in the area.

Both suspects are currently in military custody and will be handed over to the relevant authorities for prosecution upon completion of the investigations.

Reacting to the arrests, the Commander of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, and Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops and intelligence operatives for what he described as their professionalism and effective collaboration.

Mr Uwa urged residents to support security agencies by providing timely and credible information, assuring the public that such information would be treated with confidentiality and acted upon promptly.