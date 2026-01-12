Nigeria: Technique Hollywood Smile 3d - How Is Hollywood Smile Done?

The Hollywood Smile treatment modifies the appearance of a person's teeth, the changes can be the color, shape, or even the alignment. This is one of the most popular aesthetic dentistry solutions that include bleaching, porcelain veneers, gum contouring, and reshaping teeth. However, since every patient has a different dental structure and different aesthetic expectations, the treatment is personalized.

3D Technology and Hollywood Smile

Nowadays 3D digital designs are substantially involved in Hollywood Smile applications due to the technological advancements. Taking dental impressions in the traditional ways could sometimes be discomforting and a bit time-consuming. By means of 3D technology it is possible to get a digital scan and a virtual model of the teeth. The desired smile design is then created on this model. The dentist and patient can, thus, see the results and even make changes if necessary before the actual treatment starts.

Customized Smile Design

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Personalized design of a Hollywood Smile for every single individual is one of the major points of the procedure. 3D technology allows creating a smile that fits the person's facial features, smile line, and aesthetic preferences. This is important for a natural look because it is not only that the teeth look nice, but they also work well, and thus, the rest of the facial structure is supported.

Hollywood Smile Experience at Lema Dental Clinic in Istanbul, Turkey

It is a must to follow a professional attitude in the whole treatment process, in this case, from the consultation and the time with the expert dentists to the final steps when you get your new smile that is made with the most recent technology Lema Dental Clinic offers the patients and their treatments using the most advanced medical and technological equipment, which is proven by Lema Clinic equipped with a robotic system and digital dental units. Lema Clinic's offers a tailored Hollywood Smile experience for patients by combining 3D digital designs, aesthetic dental treatments, and personalized treatment plans.

If you are willing to set up an appointment or want to understand more about the Hollywood Smile procedure, go to Lema Clinic's official webpage:

Hollywood Smile procedures are gaining popularity day by day, thanks to the state-of-the-art technology that supports them. Get the smile that you have always dreamed of with the help of today's 3D technology at Lema Clinic!

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.