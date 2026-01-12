Nigeria: NYSC Reviews Performance, Sets Reform Agenda As 2026 Amc Kickstarts in Jos

Jos — The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commenced a comprehensive review of its operations while outlining a reform-driven agenda aimed at strengthening its contribution to national development, as the 2026 Annual Management Conference (AMC) opened in Jos, Plateau State.

The week-long conference has brought together key stakeholders, including top management of the NYSC, directors, state coordinators and other senior officials from across the federation, to reflect on the Scheme's performance and chart a strategic path forward.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, described the AMC as one of the Scheme's most critical internal policy platforms.

He said it provides an opportunity for reflection, evaluation and strategic planning, enabling the leadership to review activities over the past year, examine performance outcomes and develop forward-looking strategies to enhance service delivery and organisational effectiveness.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the Director-General, the theme of the conference, "NYSC as a Catalyst for National Development: Tackling Present Challenges and Charting Sustainable Solutions," was deliberately chosen to reflect both the Scheme's maturity and the socio-economic realities confronting the nation.

He noted that established in 1973 to promote unity and national integration in the aftermath of the civil war, the NYSC has grown into one of Nigeria's most enduring public institutions.

Brigadier General Nafiu stressed that the Scheme must now move beyond symbolic nation-building and focus on making more measurable contributions to socio-economic development.

He explained that the NYSC's greatest strength lies in its large and diverse pool of young Nigerians mobilised annually from various academic and professional backgrounds.

He emphasised that the challenge facing the Scheme is no longer relevance, but the deliberate and strategic deployment of this vast human capital to address pressing national needs.

The Director-General assured participants of management's commitment to reforms that will strengthen internal systems, improve efficiency and align NYSC operations with present-day realities.

He acknowledged the sustained support of President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government, as well as the National Assembly and the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, for providing an enabling policy environment for the Scheme to thrive.

The Director-General also commended the Plateau State Government for its consistent support for the NYSC, particularly the ongoing renovation of the Permanent Orientation Camp in Mangu Local Government Area and the allocation of additional land for agricultural activities.

He said these interventions would boost food security, promote self-reliance and encourage corps members' participation in agriculture.

Also speaking on behalf of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the Deputy Governor, Ngo Josephine Piyo, welcomed the delegates to Jos, describing the Plateau State as peaceful, serene and hospitable.

She said the choice of the State as host of the conference further affirms that peace has returned to the State, making it a safe destination for Nigerians and visitors alike.

The Deputy Governor highlighted the significant impact of the NYSC in key sectors such as education, health, rural development, sports and youth empowerment through skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training.

She urged the management of the Scheme not to relent in addressing the challenge of graduate unemployment.

Piyo called on stakeholders at the national, state and local government levels to support NYSC initiatives aimed at equipping corps members with relevant skills for self-employment and wealth creation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She further disclosed that the State Government has commenced extensive renovation and expansion works at the Mangu Orientation Camp, including staff quarters, water facilities and the conversion of power supply from the national grid to solar energy.

She expressed confidence that with the pace of work at the camp, the 2026 Batch 'B' orientation exercise would be conducted at the facility.

In a remark, the Plateau State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Jonathan Yavala, praised Governor Mutfwang for his youth-friendly policies and support for the Scheme.

He noted that the governor has consistently prioritised the welfare and security of corps members, provided a modern temporary orientation camp with rental paid upfront, augmented feeding during orientation exercises, recognised deserving corps members with honours and ensured a conducive environment for NYSC operations in the State.