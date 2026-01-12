Liberia: Suspended Top Security Aide Jailed At Monrovia Central Prison Over Chilling Gang Rape Allegations Involving Minor

Monrovia — Peter Bonn Jallah, a suspended Special Assistant to the Director of Liberia's National Security Agency (NSA), has been charged, forwarded to court, and remanded to the Monrovia Central Prison, following a harrowing police investigation into allegations of gang rape, statutory rape, and kidnapping involving a minor, a case that has sent shockwaves across Liberia and drawn intense scrutiny to the country's security apparatus.

Jallah, a close aide to NSA Director Maj. Gen. Prince C. Johnson, was formally charged by the Liberia National Police (LNP) and forwarded to the Monrovia City Court on Monday, January 12, before being committed to the nation's maximum-security detention facility pending further judicial proceedings.

Police Inspector General Col. Gregory O. W. Coleman assured the public that the LNP remains committed to pursuing justice, stressing that all individuals connected to the alleged crimes, whether named or unnamed, will be identified, investigated, and prosecuted in keeping with the law.

Disturbing Allegations

According to a detailed Police Charge Sheet (RID#014-2026) issued by the Women and Children Protection Section (WACPS) under the Ministry of Justice, Jallah, 63, is accused of allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy, identified only by the initials A.H.B.A., on multiple occasions between November 29, 2025; December 24, 2025; and January 1-3, 2026.

The charges include Gang Rape (Section 14.70[2]), Statutory Rape (Section 14.70[b]), and Kidnapping (Section 14.50[1]) under Liberia's Penal Law.

Police disclosed that two additional adult male suspects remain at large.

The victim, described as a community-based soccer player, was reportedly found critically ill and disoriented near a beach in Sinkor on January 3, and rushed to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, where he remains under medical care.

Lured With Promise of Football Boots

Investigators allege the teenager was lured with promises of football boots, exploiting his passion for football and his prior interactions with the accused, who lived in the same Airfield, Sinkor Sharks Community.

Police say the victim occasionally rendered small domestic services, such as washing cars and sweeping yards, for Jallah in exchange for money.

On New Year's Day, following a football match at the Kpelle Town Football Field, Jallah allegedly invited the boy to bathe and return so he could "take him out" to purchase football boots.

Instead, police allege the boy was taken to an unknown house near Camp Johnson Road, where he was drugged with food, became dizzy, and was repeatedly gang-raped over several days.

Medical and Digital Evidence

Investigators from the WACPS say medical examinations conducted at JFK Hospital's One-Stop Centre revealed bruising around the anal sphincter and abnormal discharge, findings consistent with sexual assault.

Police also disclosed that GSM phone analysis placed Jallah within the vicinity of the alleged crime scenes, contradicting his claims that he had no contact with the victim or presence in those areas.

Witnesses reportedly confirmed seeing the victim frequently entering Jallah's compound, while others stated they rescued the boy naked and helpless along 15th Street, Payne Avenue, on the night of January 3, 2026.

Arrest, Detention, and Prison Commitment

Jallah was arrested on January 7 at 7:15 a.m. and detained at LNP headquarters. His lawyers later filed a writ of habeas corpus, alleging he was held beyond the statutory 48-hour period.

Following the completion of police investigation and formal charging, the court ordered that Jallah be remanded to the Monrovia Central Prison, where he now awaits further proceedings.

The National Security Agency has since suspended him pending the outcome of the case.

Public Outcry and Accountability Test

The case has triggered widespread public outrage, with civil society organizations, human rights advocates, and ordinary Liberians demanding full transparency, swift arrest of remaining suspects, and accountability within the security sector.

Many observers say the scandal exposes deeper concerns about abuse of power, institutional silence, and the vulnerability of children in communities where authority figures operate with limited oversight.

Awaiting Justice

While the allegations are grave and deeply disturbing, Peter Bonn Jallah remains presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Nonetheless, his incarceration at the Monrovia Central Prison marks a critical moment in what is increasingly seen as a defining test of Liberia's commitment to justice, child protection, and security-sector accountability.

As the nation watches closely, the outcome of this case may determine not only the fate of one accused official, but the credibility of Liberia's rule of law itself.