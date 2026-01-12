Liberia: Suspended NSA Aide Forwarded to Court in Alleged Gang Rape Case As Public Demands Accountability

Monrovia — Peter Bonn Jallah, suspended Special Assistant to the National Security Agency (NSA) Director Major General Prince C. Johnson, has been formally forwarded to the Monrovia City Court, following a police investigation into disturbing allegations of gang rape involving a 15-year-old boy, a case that has ignited public outrage and intensified scrutiny of Liberia's security establishment.

Jallah was forwarded to court on Monday, January 12, as Inspector General of Police, Col. Gregory O. W. Coleman, assured the public that the Liberia National Police (LNP) remains committed to ensuring that all individuals allegedly linked to the crime will be identified, investigated, and brought to justice.

The suspended NSA aide is accused of allegedly sodomizing the minor alongside two other men who are yet to be apprehended.

The victim, a community-based soccer player, was reportedly found in critical condition near a beach in Sinkor on Saturday, January 3, and remains hospitalized receiving medical treatment, according to family members.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Police say the case began after relatives reported the alleged assault, leading to Jallah's arrest on Tuesday, January 6, and his detention at LNP headquarters.

The boy reportedly identified Jallah and two other men to health workers and investigators as his alleged attackers.

Relatives further allege that the teenager was lured with promises that Jallah would purchase a pair of football boots for him, an inducement they believe was used to gain the boy's trust before the alleged assault.

The case has also raised legal and human rights concerns.

Before being formally charged, Jallah was held for more than 48 hours by the Ministry of Justice and the LNP, prompting his lawyer to file a writ of habeas corpus seeking his release on grounds of unlawful detention.

Amid the unfolding scandal, the National Security Agency on Thursday, January 8, announced Jallah's suspension, before being investigated, distancing the institution from the accused as public anger mounted over the gravity of the allegations and the broader issue of misconduct within Liberia's security sector.

The incident has triggered widespread condemnation and renewed calls for transparency, particularly in light of what many Liberians describe as troubling silence from key security institutions.

Civil society voices and ordinary citizens alike are demanding timely updates and full disclosure to preserve public confidence in the rule of law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the case moves to court, attention is also focused on whether the remaining alleged accomplices will be arrested and whether the NSA and other security bodies will fully cooperate with investigators.

While the allegations are grave, Jallah remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Nevertheless, the case stands as one of the alarming tests yet of Liberia's commitment to justice, accountability, and the protection of its most vulnerable citizens.