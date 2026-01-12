Nigeria: Palantir Co-Founder Backs Nigerian Startup Terra in $11.8m Round

Palantir Technologies Inc. co-founder Joe Lonsdale has led an investment in a Nigerian defense technology startup expanding drone manufacturing as security risks intensify across Africa.

Abuja-based Terra Industries, also known as Terrahaptix Inc., said it raised $11.8 million in a seed round led by 8VC, which Lonsdale founded. The round included participation from Lux Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Silent Ventures, SV Angel, Leblon Capital, Nova Global, and angel investors including Ribbit Capital managing partner Meyer Malka.

Alex Moore, a defense-focused investor at 8VC and a non-executive director at Palantir, joined Terra's board last year, the company said.

Founded in 2024 by Nathan Nwachuku, 22, and Maxwell Maduka, 24, Terra designs and manufactures autonomous drones, sentry towers, and unmanned ground vehicles in Nigeria. Its systems are used to secure infrastructure assets valued at about $11 billion, including hydropower plants in Nigeria and mining operations in Ghana.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The company said it will use the new capital to expand manufacturing capacity and support cross-border security and counterterrorism deployments as militant groups linked to Islamic State and al-Qaeda expand activity from Mali to Nigeria.

Daba's newsletter is now on Substack. Sign up here to get the best of Africa's investment landscape

Key Takeaways

Terra's funding highlights rising investor interest in African defense technology as insecurity increasingly threatens infrastructure, energy projects, and mining operations across the continent. Governments and companies are seeking locally built surveillance and intelligence systems as threats grow more complex and widespread. Unlike many early-stage startups, Terra already operates a 15,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Abuja and has deployed products in live environments. The company says it has signed more than $50 million in commercial and government contracts, far exceeding its venture funding to date. Africa holds more than 30% of global critical mineral reserves, making infrastructure protection a strategic priority. Terror groups have increasingly targeted mining sites, pipelines, and power facilities to finance operations, raising demand for persistent surveillance and rapid-response systems. For investors like 8VC and Palantir-linked executives, Terra represents a rare combination of defense manufacturing, real-world deployment, and local engineering talent. The bet is that Africa will not only consume security technology but also become a producer, building its own industrial base for counterterrorism and resource protection as instability spreads across the region.