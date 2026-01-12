Africa: Blockbuster Afcon Semi-Finals Confirmed As Morocco Face Nigeria, Senegal Play Egypt

The semi-final line-up for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 has been confirmed, with Africa's traditional heavyweights left standing after a dramatic quarter-final weekend that delivered goals, tension and high drama.

Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco and Senegal sealed their places in the last four after the quarter-finals matches were concluded on Saturday night.

Hosts Morocco will play star-studded Nigeria while Senegal, who were first to advance to semi-finals, will face Egypt.

Both matches will be played on Wednesday.

Seven-time champions Egypt claimed the final place in the last four after knocking out defending champions Côte d'Ivoire 3-2 in a thrilling encounter on Saturday night, ending the Elephants' reign and setting up a mouthwatering semi-final against Senegal.

Earlier in the competition, Senegal had already booked their place with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Mali, Iliman Ndiaye's first-half strike proving decisive in a tense West African derby.

The Teranga Lions showed their tournament maturity by controlling the contest and protecting their slender advantage to reach yet another AFCON semi-final.

Hosts Morocco also remain firmly on course for a first continental title in 50 years after a composed 2-0 victory over Cameroon in Rabat.

Goals from Brahim Diaz and Ismaël Saibari ensured the Atlas Lions continued their impressive home campaign, underlining both their attacking quality and defensive balance.

Completing the quartet are Nigeria, who dispatched Algeria 2-0 in Marrakech.

Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock after a tightly contested opening spell before Akor Adams sealed the win late on, confirming Nigeria's return to the last four and setting up a blockbuster clash with the hosts.

The results underline the fine margins at this stage of the tournament, where pedigree and composure have made the difference.

After an unpredictable group phase and a fiercely contested Round of 16, the quarter-finals marked the point where experience began to tell.

The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday 14 January, with Senegal facing Egypt and Morocco taking on Nigeria, as AFCON 2025 moves closer to its climax ahead of the final in Rabat on 18 January.