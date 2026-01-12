Africa: Afcon 2025 / Rolling Updates of Today's Action - Egypt 3-2 Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria 0-2 Nigeria

π Semi finals teams known | Quarter-finals complete

The quarter-final drama in Agadir comes to an end with Egypt edging Côte d'Ivoire 3-2, knocking out the defending champions in a pulsating contest and sealing their place in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

It was a night of composure, belief and fine margins as the Pharaohs once again showed why they are Africa's most successful nation, holding their nerve against an Ivorian side that fought until the very last moment in defence of their crown.

With that result, the semi-final line-up is now confirmed. Egypt will face Senegal on Wednesday, renewing a heavyweight rivalry, while hosts Morocco take on Nigeria in what promises to be another blockbuster encounter under the Moroccan lights.

That brings us to the end of tonight's live blog and the conclusion of the quarter-final stage. This tournament continues to deliver top-class football, relentless intensity and nail-biting moments that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Thank you for joining us throughout today's action. Be sure to return on Wednesday as the battle for a place in the final begins with two mouth-watering semi-finals.

π 22:00 - FULL-TIME

Full-time in Agadir. Egypt 3-2 Côte d'Ivoire.

Egypt see out a tense second half to eliminate the defending champions and book their place in the semi-finals. A disciplined and resilient display from the Pharaohs proves decisive as Côte d'Ivoire's late pressure goes unrewarded.

π 20:50 - Tension at its peak

As the clock ticks down, nerves grip the stadium. Egypt remain organised, while Côte d'Ivoire continue to push relentlessly in search of a breakthrough. iWe have played 90 minutes with five minutes of time added on.

π 20:40 - Côte d'Ivoire search for an equaliser

The defending champions commit numbers forward, delivering balls into the box and probing from wide areas, but Egypt's back line holds firm.

π 20:30 - Intensity rises

The physical edge of the contest sharpens as both sides commit fully to challenges. The crowd senses a turning point could arrive at any moment.

π 20:32 GMT GOAL Cote d'Ivoire

Egypt 3, Côte d'Ivoire 2. The Elephants are back in the game as Guéla Doué scored for Côte d'Ivoire with a right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

π 20:25 - Egypt manage the game

Egypt slow the rhythm intelligently, circulating possession and forcing Côte d'Ivoire to chase. The Pharaohs appear focused on control rather than forcing the issue.

π 20:17 - Ivorians press higher

Côte d'Ivoire push men forward and increase the tempo, trying to stretch Egypt's defensive lines. Egypt remain compact, absorbing pressure and looking to break quickly.

π 20:12 GMT GOAL Egypt

Egypt 3, Côte d'Ivoire 1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emam Ashour.

π 20:05 - Second half underway

The second half kicks off in Agadir. Côte d'Ivoire restart with urgency, knowing they need a response, while Egypt look composed and disciplined as they defend their slender lead.

π΅ SECOND HALF | Egypt vs Côte d'Ivoire

Quarter-final - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025

β° All times GMT

βΈοΈ 19:48 - HALF-TIME

Half-time in Agadir with the Egyptians in the lead. Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire head into the break level, knowing a single moment could decide this heavyweight contest.

π 19:42 - Half-time approaches

The intensity remains relentless as the first half draws to a close. The balance of power remains finely poised even though the Egyptians lead.

π 19:39 GMT GOAL Cote d'Ivoire

Egypt 2, Côte d'Ivoire 1. Own goal has been by Egypt defender Ahmed Abou El Fotouh after failing to clear a free-kick.

π 19:32 GMT GOAL EGYPT

Egypt 2, Côte d'Ivoire 0. Rami Rabia extends the lead for Egypt with a powerful header from the centre of the box following a corner.

π 19:30 - First signs of attacking intent

Côte d'Ivoire begin to push higher up the pitch, testing Egypt's defensive structure with quick transitions down the flanks.

π 19:20 - Midfield battle intensifies

The game is being fought fiercely in midfield, with neither side allowing space between the lines. Tactical discipline is on full display.

π 19:10 - Cagey opening exchanges

A cautious start from both sides. Egypt dominate early possession, while Côte d'Ivoire remain compact, looking to strike on the counter.

π 19:04 GMT GOAL EGYPT

Egypt 1, Côte d'Ivoire 0. Omar Marmoush puts Egypt in an early lead with a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emam Ashour.

π‘ KICK-OFF

π 19:00 - Kick-off!

We are underway in Agadir. Cote d'Ivoire, in white, get the match started as Egypt, in red, settle quickly into their defensive shape.

π 18:50 - Final preparations

The warm-ups conclude and the atmosphere intensifies. This feels like a classic AFCON night -- tension, pride and destiny all wrapped into one contest.

π 18:40 - Players warming up

Both teams are out on the pitch for warm-ups. Egypt look focused and disciplined, while Côte d'Ivoire appear relaxed but sharp, moving the ball quickly in their drills.

π 18:30 - Coaches arrive pitchside

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan and Côte d'Ivoire's Emerse Faé step onto the pitch for final inspections, sharing brief acknowledgements before retreating to the tunnel.

π 18:20 - A rivalry steeped in history

This fixture carries enormous historical weight. Egypt have eliminated Côte d'Ivoire from AFCON on penalties three times, while the Elephants are eager to rewrite the narrative and defend their crown.

π 18:10 - Stadium atmosphere building

The Grand Stade d'Agadir is steadily filling up, with fans from both nations creating a colourful and vibrant backdrop. Egyptian supporters arrive in numbers, while the defending champions Côte d'Ivoire are loudly backed as well.

π 18:00 - Pre-match build-up begins

Good evening and welcome to Agadir as anticipation builds for tonight's blockbuster quarter-final between Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire. Two African giants, rich in history and ambition, prepare to battle for a place in the semi-finals.

π’ LIVE BLOG | Egypt vs Côte d'Ivoire

Quarter-final - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025

π Grand Stade d'Agadir

β° All times GMT

π π 17:59 GMT

FULL-TIME | Nigeria 2-0 Algeria

Nigeria book semi-final date with hosts Morocco

The final whistle in Marrakech confirms Nigeria's place in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 after a composed and authoritative 2-0 victory over Algeria.

After a tense and evenly balanced contest for long periods, the Super Eagles found their breakthrough through Victor Osimhen, whose decisive finish rewarded Nigeria's growing dominance and attacking intent.

As Algeria pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Nigeria remained disciplined and ruthless on the counter, sealing the result late on through Akor Adams, whose goal extinguished any remaining hopes of an Algerian comeback.

It was a performance built on patience, tactical clarity and efficiency at key moments, as Nigeria once again demonstrated why they have been one of the tournament's most complete sides. Algeria, despite their quality and experience, were ultimately undone by Nigeria's intensity and cutting edge in the decisive phases.

With this win, Nigeria advance to the semi-finals, where a mouth-watering clash awaits against hosts Morocco on Wednesday, setting up a blockbuster encounter between two of Africa's footballing heavyweights.

The road to the final tightens, the stakes rise, and Nigeria's quest for continental glory continues.

π 17:50 GMT

It looks like Nigeria are coasting to a victory as the final exchanges of regulation time is happening. We will play six minutes of time added on with two minutes of that already played.

π 17:40 GMT

Algeria absorb the Nigerian pressure again as the Super Eagles are clearly not satisifed with their 2-0 lead and want more goals.

π 17:30 GMT

Algeria now increase the tempo, pushing numbers forward in search of a breakthrough but the Nigerian defenders are well organised.

π 17:20 GMT

Nigeria threaten again, but Algeria's defensive organisation holds firm under sustained pressure.

π 17:16 GMT GOAL NIGERIA

Goal! Algeria 0, Nigeria 2. Akor Adams doubles Nigeria's lead with left footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.

π 17:10 GMT

The game opens up slightly. Spaces are appearing as fatigue starts to show.

π 17:06 GMT GOAL NIGERIA

Goal! Algeria 0, Nigeria 1. Victor Osimhen puts the Super Ealges in the lead a powrrful header from very close range to the centre of the goal. He was assisted by Bruno Onyemaechi's cross.

π SECOND HALF

π 17:05 GMT

The second half kicks off. Both teams return with renewed intent, knowing one goal could change everything.

π 16:49 GMT - HALF-TIME

The referee brings the first half to a close. A tense, tactical opening 45 minutes with Nigeria creating more scoring opportunities. Everything still to play for after the break.

π 16:48GMT

Algeria respond with a spell of pressure, circulating the ball patiently and probing for an opening.

π 16:40 GMT

More warning signs as Nigeria create space down the flank, but Algeria recover well to snuff out the danger.

π 16:30 GMT

The midfield battle is intense. Neither side is giving an inch, with challenges flying in and the referee keeping a close eye. Nigeria piling a lot of pressure on the Algeria goal area. Goalkeeper Luca Zidane has been very busy with lots of saves.

π 16:20 GMT

Nigeria begin to grow into the game, pressing higher and forcing Algeria into a couple of hurried clearances.

π 16:10 GMT

A cautious opening from both sides. Algeria enjoying early possession, while Nigeria sit compact and look to break quickly.

β½ MATCH ACTION

π 16:00 GMT - KICK-OFF

The match gets underway in Marrakech. Nigeria kick off, and the quarter-final is officially in motion.

π 15:50 GMT

Final preparations underway. The stands are filling quickly, and the noise level continues to rise as kick-off approaches. And now the national anthems to a wild applause. French legend Zinedine Zidane is in the stands to support his son who is Algeria's goalkeeper.

π 15:40 GMT

Players have finished their warm-ups on the pitch and are returning to the dressing. The intensity is immediately noticeable, with sharp drills and focused expressions across both squads.

π 15:30 GMT

Warm-ups are imminent. This match is widely regarded as one of the standout fixtures of the quarter-final stage, with two contrasting styles set to collide.

π 15:20 GMT

The tension is palpable. Players from both teams are now inside the dressing rooms, completing final tactical briefings and preparations.

π 15:10 GMT

Nigeria's supporters are creating a vibrant atmosphere with drums and chants, while Algerian fans respond in kind, turning the stadium into a cauldron of colour and sound.

π 15:00 GMT

One hour to kick-off. Coaches Eric Chelle and Vladimir PetkoviΔ have both stressed focus and discipline, highlighting that fine margins will decide this quarter-final.

π 14:50 GMT

Team officials from both camps are already pitchside. Warm-up equipment is laid out, and the technical areas are being prepared ahead of what promises to be a fiercely contested tactical battle.

π 14:40 GMT

This fixture revives memories of past AFCON clashes between these two giants, including the dramatic semi-final meeting in 2019. Today, however, history counts for little -- only execution will matter.

π 14:30 GMT

Security checks are ongoing as gates begin to open gradually. The pitch is in excellent condition under clear skies, perfect conditions for a high-tempo knockout encounter.

π 14:20 GMT

Both teams arrive knowing the significance of this contest. Nigeria come in with attacking momentum after a commanding Round of 16 performance, while Algeria have impressed with balance and control throughout the tournament so far.

π 14:10 GMT

The atmosphere is building steadily in Marrakech. Fans from both nations are beginning to gather around the stadium precinct, with Nigerian green and Algerian white increasingly visible in the stands and surrounding areas.

π 14:00 GMT

Welcome to the live blog from Marrakech as the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 continues with a heavyweight quarter-final showdown. Nigeria and Algeria face off later today with a semi-final place at stake. Preparations are already well underway around the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog coverage of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, as the tournament reaches another decisive and thrilling chapter today.

We are deep into the quarter-final stage, where the margin for error has vanished and only the strongest will remain in the hunt for continental glory.

The group stage set the tone with dramatic finishes, heavyweight eliminations and historic breakthroughs, reminding us once again that AFCON is never short of surprises.

Now, the stakes are even higher, with places in the semi-finals on the line and every match carrying the weight of legacy and ambition.

Today's action features two blockbuster encounters, beginning at 16:00 GMT in Marrakech where Nigeria take on Algeria in a classic continental showdown, before Egypt face defending champions Côte d'Ivoire at 19:00 GMT in Agadir.

Throughout the day, we will bring you live updates in blog format, tracking every key moment, atmosphere shift and turning point as they happen.

All timings are in GMT, with regular updates before kick-off and regular updates but for detailed play-by-play once the matches begin, click here.

Settle in and stay with us as AFCON 2025 continues to deliver top-class, high-stakes football at its very best.