Morocco/Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Díaz Tightens Grip On Golden Boot

11 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

Brahim Díaz has strengthened his hold on the Golden Boot race at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, scoring again as hosts Morocco reached the semi-finals.

Díaz was on target in Morocco's 2-0 quarter-final win over Cameroon in Rabat, following Senegal's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mali earlier on Saturday.

The Real Madrid winger now has five goals in five matches, underlining his growing influence and remarkable consistency at the tournament.

He struck before a packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, getting the decisive touch to Ayoub El Kaabi's 26th-minute header.

Although Ismael Saibari sealed the win, Díaz once again dominated attention with a perfect scoring run unmatched by any other player at the finals.

Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah are close behind on four goals each, after scoring in Nigeria's and Egypt's respective quarter-final victories.

Five players are tied on three goals, including Ademola Lookman, Amad Diallo, Riyad Mahrez, Ayoub El Kaabi and Lassine Sinayoko.

With the semi-finals ahead, the chasing pack will hope to close the gap on the Moroccan star.

Several players also remain on two goals apiece, reflecting the wide spread of attacking talent at AFCON 2025.

Overall, 61 players have scored once, highlighting the competition's balance and attacking variety as the tournament reaches its decisive stage.

Díaz's composure and timing, however, have clearly set him apart so far.

Tagged:
