Nigeria: Pandef Constitutes Panel to Stop Fubara's Impeachment

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Monday inaugurated a seven-member ad hoc committee to intervene in the renewed political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, with a view to restoring peace in the oil-rich state.

PANDEF, the apex socio-political body of Nigeria's South-south geopolitical zone, mandated the reconciliation committee to resolve the crisis and restore political confidence in the governance of the state within two weeks.

The committee, chaired by a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was inaugurated in Abuja.

A former senator who represented Edo North in the Seventh National Assembly, Obende Domingo, will serve as vice-chairman, while Godwin Okotie, PANDEF's Deputy National Secretary, will act as secretary.

Other members of the committee include Essien Nduese, a former Minister of Housing; Timiebi Koripamo-Agari, a retired federal permanent secretary; Mike Ejiofor, a retired director of the State Security Service (SSS); and Nella Rabana-Andem, SAN, a former Attorney-General of Cross River State.

The development comes amid another impeachment move on 8 January by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly against Mr Fubara. The latest move is the third attempt to remove the governor since his feud with Mr Wike began in 2023.

The assembly first initiated impeachment proceedings against Mr Fubara in October 2023 over allegations of gross misconduct. However, the process was later dropped following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, who brokered a truce between the warring parties at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Mr Fubara recently defected from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a move widely seen as an attempt to secure political protection from the ruling party.

Call for respect for committee's work

While inaugurating the committee, PANDEF National Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Godknows Igali, appealed to all parties involved in the crisis to respect the committee's process and abide by its recommendations.

"It is our belief that as committed members of PANDEF and leaders with a stake in the Niger Delta, all parties involved will respect the process and abide by the outcome of the committee's work," Mr Igali said.

Committee's assurances

In his acceptance speech, Mr Agabi assured that the committee would make every effort to bring the escalating political crisis in Rivers State to an end.

He described the crisis as one that had lingered for too long and warned that its continuation would call into question the commitment of the parties involved to the interests of the people of Rivers State and the nation at large.

"We cannot afford to stand by and do nothing or pass by on the other side as Rivers State, a state whose talents and resources have blessed and continue to bless the nation, struggles with issues of political power," he said.

He urged the parties to embrace humility, forgiveness, and reconciliation, stressing that the dispute could be resolved amicably without external interference.

"We trust that the Lord will touch the hearts of those to whom we address our appeal for peace and reconciliation. It is our firm conviction that this matter can be resolved amicably. That conviction is rooted in the fact that the parties to this dispute are one people who began as one. They played significant roles in assisting one another to the various offices that they hold now. If they have now offended one another, they must be humble enough to apologize and to forgive. It is in forgiving that true greatness can be found.

"The resolution of this matter is something that the parties can handle themselves without the intervention of third parties. They must be willing to go the extra mile with one another, to turn the other cheek and to pray for one another. Let them not dismiss this as weak or sentimental as we often do when the name of the Lord is mentioned in politics or economics. The misconception that God has no place in our politics has harmed and continues to harm the nation.

"Whether we are governors or ministers or legislators, whoever we are, it is to God that we owe our appointments and promotions. Whether we are servants or slaves it is the Lord that we serve. And it is to him that we shall, in the end, render account. We urge the parties to proceed with caution. We urge them to make allowance for error. We appeal to them to proceed with a prayer for forgiveness just in case they may be wrong," he added.

Mr Agabi also appealed to members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to exercise restraint and demonstrate maturity by reconsidering the impeachment process.

"We have great respect for the members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State and we have no doubt whatsoever that their motives are genuine and patriotic. We pray for a change of heart on their part. It is in forgiving the governor whatever wrongs he has committed that they will demonstrate their restraint, their public spirit and their maturity.

"This committee is not appointed to sit in judgment over the parties. We have no competence to do so. Our duty is to appeal to the parties to be reconciled with one another, and we now do so. We appeal to the parties to embrace reconciliation. We urge them, we beg them, we appeal to them. Sacrifices are called for. Make them and let there be peace."