Morocco/Nigeria: Brahim, Osimhen Lead Race for Afcon 2025 Golden Boot

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, currently underway in Morocco, has already produced moments that have sent fans leaping from their seats in stadiums, living rooms, and fan zones across the continent. Goals have come in every form imaginable -- spectacular finishes, clutch strikes under pressure, and decisive efforts in knockout matches.

As the tournament heads into its decisive phase, Brahim Díaz has emerged as the leading contender for the Golden Boot, spearheading Morocco's quest to end a 50-year wait for continental glory.

The Real Madrid forward faces stiff competition from Nigeria's attacking duo Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, as well as Egypt captain Mohamed Salah. Meanwhile, Amad Diallo's hopes of claiming the award ended following Côte d'Ivoire's quarterfinal elimination.

Brahim Díaz - 5 goals

Morocco's attacking talisman has been nothing short of outstanding. With five goals in five appearances, Díaz has scored against every opponent the Atlas Lions have faced, delivering a near-flawless offensive campaign so far.

Whenever Morocco have needed inspiration, Díaz has risen to the occasion, often playing the role of saviour as the hosts continue their push for a historic title.

Victor Osimhen - 4 goals

Nigeria's talisman continues to shine on the continental stage. The Galatasaray striker has registered four goals and two assists, including a strike against Tunisia and a brace in the emphatic 4-0 victory over Mozambique. He was also on target as the Super Eagles eliminated Algeria with a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals.

Osimhen's physical presence, intelligent movement, and lethal finishing have once again made him a nightmare for defenders. Africa's Best Player of 2023 has fully embraced his leadership role, delivering when it matters most.

Mohamed Salah - 4 goals

The Pharaohs captain remains as influential as ever. With four goals to his name heading into Wednesday's semifinal clash against Senegal, the 33-year-old is chasing both his first AFCON title and the Golden Boot.

Ademola Lookman - 3 goals

Lookman opened his AFCON 2025 account in Nigeria's first match against Tanzania before producing a goal and two assists in the dramatic victory over Tunisia. He also found the net in the Round of 16 win against Mozambique.

While Osimhen has drawn much of the spotlight, Lookman has arguably been Nigeria's most decisive performer at the tournament. The African Best Player of 2024 has enjoyed an exceptional AFCON campaign so far.