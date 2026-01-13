Nigeria: Trump Administration Revoked Over 100,000 Visas in 2025

The State Department, in a post on X, disclosed that during this period, the administration revoked around 8,000 student visas.

In 2025, the US government revoked more than 100,000 visas, doubling the total number revoked in 2024 under the Joe Biden administration.

This set a new record for the Donald Trump administration, which has embarked on a broad crackdown on immigration since January last year.

The State Department, in a post on X, disclosed that during this period, the administration revoked around 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised worker visas for individuals who lost their legal status due to prior criminal records.

However, most revocations were for business and tourist travellers who overstayed their visas.

"The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas for individuals who had encounters with U.S. law enforcement for criminal activity. We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe," the US Department wrote.

Also, according to the department's deputy spokesperson, Tommy Pigott, the four leading causes of revocations were overstays, driving under the influence, assault, and theft.

He also stated that the revocations represented a 150 per cent increase compared to 2024. The administration also adopted a strict policy on visa issuance, with tightened social media vetting and expanded screening that affected Nigerians.

But the administration also targeted students who had protested in support of Palestine, claiming that they had expressed antisemitic behaviour.

In August, the State Department revoked the visas of more than 6,000 international students.

"Every single student visa revoked under the Trump Administration has happened because the individual has either broken the law or expressed support for terrorism while in the United States," it had said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that last month, the US also imposed new travel restrictions on Nigeria and many other African countries, citing security concerns and difficulties in vetting nationals.

The new restriction barred entry for Nigerians seeking to enter the US as green card holders, or on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

It further introduced a requirement that Nigerians seeking to enter the United States on a B1/B2 visa post bonds of up to $15,000 before being granted entry.