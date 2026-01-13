Somalia Scraps UAE Deals Over Sovereignty Concerns

Mogadishu — Somalia's cabinet on Monday annulled all security and defence cooperation agreements with the United Arab Emirates, citing concerns over national sovereignty and unity.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, the government said in a statement.

It applies to all bilateral agreements and arrangements linked to cooperation at the ports of Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo, according to the statement.

The government said the move followed reports and what it described as "strong evidence" of actions undermining Somalia's sovereignty, national unity and political independence.

"The Federal Government of Somalia affirms its responsibility and sovereign rights over its territory, ports, security affairs and foreign relations," the statement said.

The cabinet also approved several draft laws, including a bill on the protection of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial unity, an arbitration bill, regulations for the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), and regulations governing corporate services.

The sovereignty bill, comprising more than a dozen articles, bans regional administrations and private entities from entering into agreements with foreign parties without prior notification and approval from the federal government and without oversight from the relevant federal ministry, the statement added.