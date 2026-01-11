Africa: UAE-African Union Talks Highlight Peace, Technology, and Water As Pillars of Africa's Future

Addis Ababa — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the African Union Commission (AUC) have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic cooperation following high-level talks held in Addis Ababa between African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan.

The meeting built on the first round of political consultations held in Abu Dhabi on September 13, 2025, under the framework of the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding between the two sides.

The leaders reviewed progress achieved since those inaugural consultations and reiterated their shared determination to strengthen political dialogue and cooperation across key priority areas.

Discussions focused on Africa's long-term development blueprint, Agenda 2063, with particular emphasis on the flagship initiative Silencing the Guns by 2030 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Both sides underscored the strong interlinkages between peace, security, trade, and development, agreeing that sustainable peace is essential for economic integration, while expanded trade and investment contribute to stability, resilience, and inclusive growth across the continent.

The Chairperson and the Minister also welcomed the UAE's launch of the US$1 billion AI for Development initiative, announced at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025.

They highlighted the initiative's potential to support Africa's development priorities through innovation, digital transformation, and the adoption of emerging technologies.

On regional peace and security, the two leaders exchanged views on developments in the Horn of Africa, noting the close interdependence between stability in the region and security in the Arabian Gulf. Particular attention was given to maritime security and its implications for regional and international prosperity.

Regarding Sudan, both sides stressed the urgent need for an immediate and unconditional humanitarian truce, a permanent ceasefire, and unhindered humanitarian access throughout the country.

They emphasized accountability for violations of international humanitarian law and called for the establishment of an independent, civilian-led government that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

The parties recalled previous joint statements by the African Union Commission and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), welcomed regional and international humanitarian efforts, condemned atrocities committed against civilians, and reaffirmed their support for Sudan's territorial integrity and unity.

On Somalia, the UAE and the AUC reiterated their continued support for the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, and stability.

The meeting also addressed broader international issues, including the UAE's position regarding the occupation of the islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa by Iran.

Both sides reaffirmed their support for a peaceful resolution to the dispute in accordance with international law, including through bilateral negotiations or referral to the International Court of Justice.

Looking ahead, the two parties highlighted the African Union's 2026 theme on water and sanitation, as well as the upcoming 2026 United Nations Water Conference, to be co-hosted by the UAE and the Republic of Senegal.

They described the conference as a key opportunity to advance global action on water resilience and agreed to work closely to deliver practical, action-oriented outcomes for Africa, including through initiatives such as the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

The African Union Commission and the UAE concluded the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation in support of shared priorities aimed at promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development across Africa.