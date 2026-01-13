Nigeria: APC Stakeholders Endorse Kwara Lawmaker's Suspension

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edu local government area of Kwara State have expressed support for the State House of Assembly on the suspension order it slammed on Hon. Yisa Gideon.

The State House of Assembly had asked Gideon to proceed on a three-month suspension following allegation that he recorded a private proceedings of the House without authorisation.

The stakeholders, including a youth leader, Baba Fati, APC leader in Tsaragi ward, Mr Paul Zhirin, commissioner for Social Development, Dr Mariam Imam, and the permanent secretary, Ministry of Livestock Development, Alh. Yahaya Mohammed, spoke during a sensitisation programme on the APC e-membership registration in Tsaragi, Edu local government area of Kwara State.

They condemned the alleged attempt by the suspended lawmaker and his supporters to mislead the public by gathering 'fictitious' signatures of some people expressing support for him over his suspension.

The stakeholders alleged that some of the purported signatories to a document supporting Gideon had died, citing the late vice chairman and the late public relations officer of the APC in Tsaragi ward as examples.

A prominent youth leader, Baba Fati, said that Edu local government was not in support of Gideon's conduct that led to his suspension by the House of Assembly.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Livestock, Alh. Yahaya Mohammed, said no individual was bigger than the APC and that anyone who failed to align with the party's decisions would be replaced through congress.

For his part, Hon. Saddiq Buhari dismissed the alleged endorsement document, saying many ward chairmen and executives neither saw nor signed it.

"This document is fake. We are not part of it, and we support every disciplinary action taken against Hon. Gideon for his alleged misconduct," he said.

The Commissioner for Social Development, Dr Mariam Imam, described the incident as "politics of filthiness" and called on the APC to discipline anyone found guilty.