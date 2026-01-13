Liberia: National Security Agency Officer Jailed for Allegedly Sodomizing a Minor

The Monrovia City Court on Monday ordered the incarceration of an officer of the National Security Agency following his arrest on allegations of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy.

The defendant, Peter Bon Jallah, 63, was remanded to jail after police charged him with gang rape, statutory rape, and kidnapping, pending trial.

According to the charge sheet filed by the Liberia National Police, Jallah was arrested on January 7, 2026, and subsequently investigated by the Women and Children Protection Section (WACPS) following a complaint lodged by the victim's mother.

Police allege that the victim, identified by the initials A.H.B.A. to protect his identity, was sexually abused on multiple occasions between November 29 and December 24, 2025, at Jallah's residence in the Air Field, Sinkor Sharks Community, where the boy reportedly performed domestic tasks in exchange for small payments.

Investigators further allege that on January 1, 2026, the defendant lured the boy under the pretext of buying him football boots, transported him to a property on Camp Johnson Road, and held him there until January 3, during which time he was allegedly gang-raped by Jallah and two unidentified adult males.

Police said the victim reported being given food that made him dizzy before the alleged assault occurred.

According to investigators, the victim was later abandoned on 15th Street, Sinkor, near Payne Avenue, late on January 3, 2026. He was found in distress by passersby, who assisted in contacting his family. The boy was subsequently taken to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, where he remains under medical care.

A medical report from the hospital's One-Stop Center, cited by police, noted physical injuries consistent with sexual assault.

During preliminary investigations, police said witness statements, crime-scene visits, and GSM phone data placed the defendant within the vicinity of the alleged crime scenes, contradicting his account. Investigators also reported that the victim accurately described the defendant's residence and vehicle.

Jallah has denied all allegations, telling investigators that the victim had never entered his compound and that he had no contact with the boy at any time.

Following interviews with the victim, complainant, witnesses, and the suspect, police said they established probable cause to proceed with charges.

WACPS investigators have formally charged Jallah and "other persons to be identified" with gang rape under Section 14.70(2), statutory rape under Section 14.70(b), and kidnapping under Section 14.50(1) of Liberia's Penal Law. The case is pending trial before a court of competent jurisdiction.