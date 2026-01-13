Liberia: Police - DNA Analysis Excludes Former Deputy Sports Minister in Rape Probe

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police has ruled out former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Bryant McGill as a suspect in a rape investigation after forensic DNA analysis excluded him as a contributor to biological evidence recovered in the case.

The findings were disclosed Monday by Inspector General Gregory O.W. Coleman during a press briefing at the LNP Headquarters, where police outlined the outcome of several major criminal investigations, including the widely followed allegation involving a 14-year-old minor.

Coleman said the investigation relied on what he described as one of the most technically rigorous forensic processes undertaken by the police, combining domestic investigative work with international forensic collaboration to ensure accuracy, objectivity, and adherence to due process.

According to the police chief, investigators analyzed GSM call logs, conducted digital data analysis, used cell-site triangulation and GPS verification, reviewed CCTV footage, and subjected biological samples to DNA testing through international partners.

"These methods were applied to eliminate speculation and ensure that conclusions were guided strictly by verifiable evidence," Coleman told reporters.

He said the forensic results established that McGill was not present at the alleged crime scene at the relevant time. DNA testing further excluded him as the source of the biological material recovered during the investigation.

However, Coleman disclosed that DNA from an unidentified male was detected, confirming that the offense involved another individual who has not yet been identified.

"The exclusion of one suspect does not mean the case is closed," Coleman said. "Our investigators are continuing efforts to identify the unknown DNA contributor and bring the perpetrator to justice."

The inspector general stressed that the investigation reflects the police's obligation to protect victims while also safeguarding the constitutional rights of individuals under investigation.

"Our responsibility is twofold -- to ensure justice for victims and to guarantee fairness and due process for all persons involved," he said.

Coleman also appealed to the victim's family and the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement, noting that community trust and engagement remain critical to the successful prosecution of serious crimes.

He said the briefing underscores the police's renewed emphasis on evidence-driven policing, professional accountability, and respect for the rule of law as key pillars for strengthening public confidence in Liberia's justice system.