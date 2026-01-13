AS the 2027 general election draws closer, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, have raised fresh alarm over what they described as a tightening noose around Nigeria's democratic space, warning that sustained crackdowns on dissent could imperil the credibility of the polls.

Atiku, in a strongly worded statement, yesterday, cautioned that Nigeria risks heading into the next election cycle under a climate of fear and repression, insisting that no election can be free or fair where citizens and opposition voices are routinely intimidated.

The former Vice President spoke against the backdrop of the arrest of Abubakar Salim Musa, a young Nigerian whose detention was disclosed by Amnesty International Nigeria. He accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of resorting to intimidation and arrests to silence critics instead of addressing mounting governance challenges.

"This case is yet another stark example of the repressive nature of the President Bola Tinubu administration, which continues to bare its fangs against dissent, whether expressed through public protests or online criticism," Atiku said.

According to him, Musa's only "offence" was his persistent criticism of the worsening security situation in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the country. Citing Amnesty International, Atiku argued that the charges against the young man lacked credibility and reflected a broader pattern of abusing state institutions to muzzle opposing views.

"Rather than address these serious concerns, the government's response has been to arrest him and subject him to what Amnesty describes as bogus charges and a sham trial," he added.

Atiku further lamented what he described as a dangerous trend in which journalists, schoolchildren, entertainers, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members and ordinary citizens have allegedly been arrested, assaulted or intimidated by security agencies for criticising the President or members of his family.

No free elections under climate of repression -- Atiku

"This dangerous trend undermines the very foundations of democracy, which rest on the protection of fundamental human rights and freedom of expression. Nigeria cannot claim to be part of the free world while its citizens are routinely arrested and intimidated for voicing criticism," he said.

Warning that neither the electorate nor opposition parties can operate effectively in an atmosphere of fear, Atiku called for the immediate and unconditional release of Musa and others detained for exercising their constitutional rights. He also urged the international community and human rights organisations to hold the Tinubu administration accountable.

Dissent being suppressed -- PDP warns

Echoing Atiku's concerns, the PDP said Nigeria's democratic space is shrinking rapidly, accusing the All Progressives Congress,APC-led Federal Government of systematically suppressing dissent ahead of 2027.

Speaking with Vanguard, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ini Ememobong, said recent interventions by Amnesty International and Atiku had validated long-standing concerns raised by the opposition but often dismissed as partisan complaints.

"When we raise these issues, we're told it's just politics. This administration does not accommodate dissent. They see dissent as opposition, not as contribution," Ememobong said.

He alleged that critics who refuse to align with the ruling party are subjected to threats and intimidation, adding that what is unfolding is a deliberate strategy to weaken opposition platforms.

"The APC can deny it as much as they want, but the suppression of free speech and the strategic targeting of the opposition are clear. The objective is to ensure that President Tinubu contests unopposed," he alleged.

According to him, the ruling party has infiltrated virtually every opposition party, citing internal crises in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Labour Party and other platforms as evidence.

Despite this, Ememobong expressed confidence that the opposition would rebound. "There is a rebirth already taking place. Ironically, President Tinubu himself was once a strong opposition figure with enviable democratic credentials. Sadly, those credentials are being eroded by his presidency," he said.

He argued that Nigerians are no longer persuaded by promises but are judging the government by performance, which, he claimed, has resulted in widespread impoverishment. "The next election will not be APC versus APC; it will be APC versus the Nigerian people," he added.

Our democracy's under siege - CUPP

On its part, the CUPP described Nigeria's democracy as being under siege, calling for resistance against repression and alleged plans to rig the 2027 polls.

In a statement by its National Secretary, High Chief Peter Ameh, the coalition said Atiku's warning was both accurate and timely, insisting that there is an undeniable pattern of repression under the Tinubu administration.

"The arbitrary arrest and detention of Abubakar Salim Musa is not an isolated incident. It fits into a broader strategy of bogus charges, orchestrated trials and harassment aimed at instilling fear and preempting organised opposition ahead of 2027," Ameh said.

He warned that the government appears emboldened by what it perceives as a subdued opposition, cautioning that overreliance on repression and alleged electoral manipulation could provoke backlash.

According to CUPP, while governance failures -- including economic hardship, inflation and insecurity -- have deepened public anger, the absence of sustained, unified mass mobilisation should not be mistaken for acceptance.

"Suppressed anger does not disappear; it simmers. History shows that regimes relying on repression and rigging ultimately face resistance when the people awaken," the statement read.

CUPP reaffirmed its commitment to defending multiparty democracy and freedom of expression, urging opposition forces, youth groups and civil society organisations to move beyond rhetoric.

"The moment demands strategic unity, coordinated peaceful action and mass-based mobilisation that rejects repression and any plans for electoral fraud," Ameh said.

The coalition warned that Nigeria's democracy faces an existential threat but insisted it is not beyond redemption, stressing that 2027 must be decided by the votes of Nigerians, not by fear, manipulation or undemocratic schemes.