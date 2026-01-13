Nigeria: Police Foil Attack On Obajana Operational Base in Kogi

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, William Aya, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

The Kogi State Police Command says its operatives have foiled an attempted attack on the Obajana operational base by suspected criminal elements, arresting several suspects during the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, William Aya, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

He said the attack followed recent security operations across the state.

"The Nigeria Police Force has foiled an attempted attack on the Obajana Operational Base by suspected criminal elements and successfully arrested several suspects," Mr Aya said.

According to him, the attempted attack occurred days after a police-led clearance operation carried out on 10 January, which targeted "identified flashpoints, hideouts, and assembly points known to be frequented by bandits and other criminal elements within Kogi State."

He said the operation was supported by the Nigeria Police Force Air Wing through what he described as precision air strikes and recorded results that may have provoked criminal sleeper cells.

Mr Aya said the suspects attempted to retaliate by attacking police assets and facilities at the Obajana base but were repelled.

"Police operatives on duty conducted a coordinated counter-drill, effectively neutralising and degrading the assailants," he said.

He added that several suspects were arrested during the exchange and that many of them sustained gunshot injuries.

According to the police, efforts are ongoing to track fleeing suspects and to determine "the source and motive behind the attack on the Police Operational Base."

The statement said the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Special Operation in Kogi State, Alonyenu Idu, alongside the Commissioner of Police in the state, Naziru Kankarofi, visited the base for an on-the-spot assessment after the incident.

The police spokesperson said the command would continue its operations across the state and urged residents to provide information to security agencies.

He said members of the public should "promptly report suspicious movements, strange persons, or groups to the nearest law enforcement agency."

The attempted attack comes amid heightened security operations and recurring violence across parts of Kogi State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the police and the military had launched joint air and ground operations in forested areas of the state, with security agencies saying several bandit camps were dismantled during the exercise.

Those operations followed a series of deadly attacks and abductions, particularly in the Yagba and Kabba-Bunu axes.

On 31 December 2025, suspected bandits attacked Omi-Ara community in Yagba West Local Government Area, abducting an unspecified number of residents.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that gunmen attacked churches in the Yagba axis between August and November, abducting a pastor and his wife. In another incident, at least four residents were abducted during an attack on Odo-Ere community.

More recently, residents of Idofin community in Yagba East Local Government Area reported an evening attack that left one person dead and another injured.

In Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, Ayetoro-Kiri community was thrown into mourning after three abducted residents were confirmed dead despite the payment of ransom, while several others were hospitalised and dozens reportedly remained in captivity.

The spate of incidents has continued to raise concerns among residents, who have called on the state government and security agencies to intensify efforts to curb attacks and restore safety across affected communities.