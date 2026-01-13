Ghana's Moliy Named Spotify's Equal Artist of the Month

Ghanaian sensation MOLIY takes centre stage as the Spotify EQUAL Africaartist of the month of January 2026. Also gracing the cover of the EQUAL Global playlist, she stands as a powerful symbol of the women representing Africa's creative expansion and global musical dominance.

Known for her hypnotic blend of Afro-pop, Afro-fusion and dancehall, MOLIY's sound is playful yet intentional, soft yet powerful. Her music lives where emotion meets movement, earning her a rapidly growing global audience.

Born and raised in Ghana, MOLIY's journey into music evolved from curiosity into calling. Raised on the sounds of Ghanaian legends like Daddy Lumba, Rex Omar, R2Bees and 4x4, alongside fearless female voices such as Ebony, Eazzy, Itz Tiffany and Sister Deborah, she was shaped by artists who championed confidence, freedom and individuality.

In December 2024, MOLIY released her breakout single "Shake It To The Max (FLY)", a defining moment in her career. The track quickly went viral, becoming an international anthem and cementing her place as part of a new generation of African women with unapologetic global ambition, a rise reflected in Spotify Wrapped 2025 where she topped the list of most-exported Ghanaian artists.

Beyond the music, MOLIY represents a shift in how African women are seen and heard. Her visuals, performances and personal brand celebrate femininity, individuality and freedom, inspiring young women to take up space boldly.

Spotify's EQUAL AFRICA initiative remains focused on elevating women's voices, and MOLIY's recognition underscores the role African women continue to play in shaping global sound and culture.

"MOLIY sits comfortably at the intersection of African pop and global culture," says Phiona Okumu, Spotify's Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa. "Her music reflects a generation that's fluid, expressive, and unbound by borders, making her a powerful voice within EQUAL Africa."

Spotify sat down with the singer to talk Music, Purpose, and Finding Peace.

What's one surprising thing fans might not know about you?I'm actually quite introverted. I love performing and creating, but off stage I really value quiet moments being at home, spending time with family and friends, watching movies, playing online games and enjoying my peace.

When did you realise music was your destiny?In 2018, something clicked. I was searching for purpose and felt stuck in other areas of my life, but at the same time I was creating music intentionally for the first time and falling in love with how it felt. I also saw African music becoming a global movement and realised I had something new to add. That's when I knew there was space for me.

Which African artists shaped your sound growing up?I grew up on a mix of Ghanaian music and global pop. Artists like Daddy Lumba, Rex Omar, R2bees and 4x4, alongside female voices such as Ebony, Eazzy, Itz Tiffany and Sister Deborah, really inspired me. They all embodied confidence, freedom and individuality.

How would you describe your sound to a first-time listener?Afro-pop and Afro-fusion at the core, with a bit of dancehall. It's bold and playful, but still emotional. Soft yet powerful music you can dance to and still feel seen by.

Any advice for someone afraid to follow their dreams?Do whatever is in your power right now and do it consistently. For me, it started with freestyling online. Every positive message mattered. I believe strongly in affirmations, speaking life into your goals and turning fear into belief.

How do you navigate the industry as a woman?I stay grounded in who I am. There's pressure to fit into boxes, but I let my perspective stay fluid. My artistry is shaped by confidence, vulnerability and the freedom to exist in multiple moods at once.

What does being part of EQUAL mean to you?Being a woman in this industry has taught me to trust my voice even when the room is loud. There's real power in women supporting women. EQUAL represents visibility, support and opportunity and I'm grateful to be part of it.