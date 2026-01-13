Liberia: Johnsonville Royal Fitness Club Installs New Leadership

The Johnsonville Royal Fitness Club (JRFC) has ushered in a new era of leadership following the induction of its officers who will steer the organization for the next two years. The ceremony, held on Saturday, January 10, 2026, drew hundreds of members and well-wishers, underscoring the club's growing influence in Johnsonville and beyond.

The event attracted several prominent guests, including Bong County Senator Johnny Kpehe and Judge Ousman Feika, adding national and judicial presence to the milestone occasion.

The newly inducted leadership team is headed by Moses B. Lake as president, Nyenpue Moore serving as vice president, Francois Kollie as secretary general, Preston Weber financial secretary, Patricia Weltee treasurer, and Darlington T. George chaplain.

Delivering the keynote address, Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon praised the club for transcending the traditional idea of fitness. He highlighted JRFC as a model of healthy aging, discipline, and social cohesion, noting that the members' commitment to regular physical activity demonstrates that age is not a barrier but an opportunity to live purposefully.

He emphasized that the club's impact extends beyond physical wellness to mental strength, mentorship, and community bonding.

Speaker Koon also encouraged the organization to deepen its engagement within the Johnsonville community through mentorship, outreach programs, advocacy for healthy living, and acts of service, stressing that as elders, JRFC members carry a responsibility to set positive examples for younger generations, who are watching and learning from their discipline and unity.

Reaffirming his support, the Speaker announced a financial contribution of L$200,000 to assist the club with logistics and operational needs, aligning the club's mission with broader national goals of preventive healthcare and community engagement.

In his inaugural address, President Moses B. Lake struck a tone of reconciliation and unity, acknowledging that leadership thrives on collective commitment rather than individual effort.

He called on members to move beyond past differences through dialogue and collaboration, describing JRFC as one family united by fitness, sports, and community spirit.

Lake outlined an ambitious agenda focused on developing and equipping the club's training area, improving organizational land, and creating facilities that support both physical well-being and athletic excellence.

He also announced plans to collaborate with the Office of the Commissioner of Johnsonville Township and the Johnsonville Old-Time Sports Association to ensure proper management and development of the Johnsonville football field as a center for sports, unity, and community pride.

Addressing internal challenges, the new president pledged to strengthen organizational systems, improve communication, and promote transparency and accountability, particularly in financial management, emphasizing that safeguarding members' trust would be a cornerstone of the new administration.

With renewed leadership, community backing, and a clear vision, the Johnsonville Royal Fitness Club is positioning itself not only as a hub for fitness but as a beacon of unity, healthy living, and collective pride for the Johnsonville community.