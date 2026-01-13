Liberia: Marie Johnson Denounces 'Malicious' Claims Over Youth Remarks

GRAND GEDEH — The office of Marie Grayon Johnson, representative of Konobo Electoral District No. 2 Grand Gedeh County, has sharply rejected what it calls "malicious and misleading" allegations circulating on social media over comments she made during her recent thank-you tour in Twarbo-Bilibo, Konobo District.

In a statement, the office said the claims falsely portray the lawmaker as dismissive of young people and were deliberately crafted to misinform the public, damage her reputation and undermine the trust she has built with constituents.

According to the statement, remarks attributed to Johnson were taken out of context and misinterpreted. Her office stressed that at no point did the lawmaker belittle the youth of Konobo District or young people across Liberia.

Context of the remarks

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The statement explained that Johnson's comments reflected the practical challenges she encounters while advocating for employment opportunities for constituents at ministries, agencies and private institutions. Many available jobs, the office noted, require specific qualifications, certifications or hands-on experience that some applicants currently lack.

"Her comments were meant to highlight existing skills and training gaps," the statement said, emphasizing that the remarks were not a judgment on the intelligence, ability or potential of the district's youth.

The office further referenced the anticipated reopening of the Putu Mining Company, noting that large-scale mining operations typically rely heavily on technically trained workers and skilled operators, with degree holders making up a smaller share of the workforce.

Preparing youth for opportunities

Johnson, the statement said, has consistently emphasized the need to prepare local youth to compete effectively for such jobs. She reaffirmed her belief in the resilience, talent and capacity of young people in Konobo Statutory District and renewed her commitment to advocating for job placements while expanding access to skills development, mentorship and relevant training.

As part of that effort, the office disclosed that Johnson has requested each town in the district to submit two names for enrollment in appropriate institutions, with her office covering the associated costs. The initiative is aimed at ensuring residents are adequately prepared ahead of Putu Mining's reopening so that employment opportunities translate into long-term community benefits.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Political motive alleged

The statement described the viral claims as politically motivated, accusing unnamed actors of attempting to sow division and divert attention from the district's real development challenges. Such actions, it said, are irresponsible and deceptive and show a disregard for honesty and accountability.

Despite the controversy, Johnson's office said the lawmaker remains focused on development, unity and respectful engagement with citizens.

"No amount of falsehoods or smear campaigns will deter her from this mission," the statement concluded, urging citizens, community leaders and media institutions to reject misinformation and uphold truth and integrity in public discourse.