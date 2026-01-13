Liberia: Number One Secret On How to Avoid Energy Vampires in 2026

editorial

Earth is younger than the evil that broods over her. She is nothing but a battlefield where spiritual forces collide in a cosmic war, wearing a meat suit that serves as a visa granting us access to the human experience. The trickiest reality of this cosmic war is that every soul on Earth is covered by a veil of forgetfulness. If your enemy is self-aware and you are not, that evil being can disguise itself as your friend, family member, or lover--without you having the slightest idea that you are embracing your own destruction.

Evil does not occur by coincidence. It is premeditated and mastered by forces unknown to you. That is why they say, "The devil doesn't sleep, so why should you?" What do you think the forces of light and darkness are fighting for? The real currency of existence is not money or visibility. There are realms where money and visibility hold no value. So how do you survive in those realms, where money means nothing?

In a real sense, energy is the source of existence--and it is the most powerful, most precious, and most resourceful thing there is. Energy is the only currency that allows you to survive across all worlds. Now in 2026, how do you protect yourself from energy vampires? If money can be stolen by armed robbers or thieves, then your energy is equally at stake in the hands of those we call energy vampires.

There is an adage that says, "Whoever steals from a man or kills him in the process is certainly not a stranger." Let us begin with energy vampires disguised as family members or lovers. When they say "Blood is thicker than water," I respond by saying water is thicker than blood. A stranger's love, these days, can be purer--assuring growth and offering protection. Many family members are narcissistic in nature. The ratio of dark attacks is often higher from family than from strangers.

If a family is not trying to destroy you over property or inheritance, they may resent you because of your success. The most disturbing part is when you depend on them financially--your life becomes a bone they chew on daily, through gossip and lies. Surviving a family member as a karmic is no different from dealing with a karmic lover. What is itching your nose cannot be inside your ear. If you do not clear it out, you might suffocate.

There are many lessons to learn from a karmic lover, and the greatest of them is learning to walk away from toxicity. Creating boundaries is necessary in life. Loving people at arm's length helps safeguard your peace. When you do not know how to protect yourself from a karmic lover or a toxic family member, you risk becoming a victim of destiny swapping. Yes--people these days live off other people's glory.

Destiny swapping also extends to friendships. Some people become your friend because they intend to feed off your energy to fuel their success. Do not be fooled by people who appear overly religious. If you knew the evil they commit behind the veil of holiness, you might rather be familiar with Satan than be close to them.

The year 2026 is about new beginnings. Learn to start your life afresh without certain people. You do not need a crowd to feel the warmth of love. You were born alone, and you will die alone--so why not learn to live alone? When you are capable of being alone, you unlock clarity in the most difficult situations. When you keep to yourself, intentional family, friends, and lovers naturally gravitate toward you. Anything you chase runs away. To attract, you must ignore.

Have you heard of the evil eye? It is commonly referred to as a monitoring spirit. Evil can only work on you if you vibrate on the same frequency. The easiest way to avoid dark energies is to become an architect of light. Live fully in your truth. Let your ways express love and growth. When you vibrate on the pure frequency of love and truth, you naturally become a trigger to energy vampires. They will not be able to tolerate your light. It will provoke them, and regardless of what they plan or do, you will always triumph.