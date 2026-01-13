Liberia: House Reconvenes As Speaker Koon Calls for Unity, Constitutional Fidelity

Monrovia — The House of Representatives on Monday reconvened for the Third Session of the 55th Legislature, with Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon urging lawmakers to uphold the Constitution, strengthen internal unity, and advance key legislative reforms.

"We must uphold the Constitution and serve the people," Koon said in remarks delivered before lawmakers, senior government officials, and invited guests. "This Third Session presents an opportunity to strengthen our Legislature and advance the national interest."

Reflecting on the previous session, Koon cited major institutional milestones, including his elevation to the Speakership, and thanked colleagues for their confidence. He pledged to lead with humility and emphasized that the collective interest of the House and the Liberian people would guide his leadership.

The Speaker outlined reforms undertaken during the last session, including the restructuring of the House's central administrative staff in collaboration with the Civil Service Agency. He acknowledged that the process was difficult but said it was necessary to professionalize the workforce and transition to a centralized and transparent payroll system.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Koon also highlighted efforts to restore unity and trust within the House, noting that lawmakers worked deliberately to resolve internal divisions, reaffirm mutual respect, and recommit to national service.

On transparency and accountability, he disclosed that the House requested a systems audit by the General Auditing Commission, a step he said would pave the way for a comprehensive legislative audit. An Internal Audit Department was also established to strengthen financial oversight.

Improvements in infrastructure and staff welfare were cited, including ongoing renovations to the main chamber, the installation of modern security systems, and the procurement of four buses to ease transportation challenges for legislative staff.

Looking ahead, Koon outlined legislative priorities for the Third Session, including the passage of a new Elections Law aligned with ECOWAS protocols, electoral redistricting, and the establishment of a Diaspora Legislative Caucus to enable Liberians living abroad to participate in national elections.

On regional and international engagement, the Speaker said the House plans to settle outstanding obligations to multilateral legislative bodies and will host the Fourth Assembly of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures later this year, an event expected to bring together more than 40 parliamentary leaders from across the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The path ahead is demanding," Koon said, "but with unity, accountability, and dedication to the Constitution, this Third Session can strengthen the Legislature and better serve the Liberian people."

The Third Session of the 55th Legislature is expected to focus on institutional reforms, electoral legislation, and efforts to strengthen Liberia's democratic governance in 2026.