Algeria/Morocco: Abuja Fans Hail Super Eagles' Win Over Algeria, Caution Against Morocco Tomorrow

Football fans in Abuja have lauded the Weekend Super Eagles' impressive 2-0 victory over Algeria at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, describing the performance as dominant, disciplined, and full of belief.

Nigeria secured the quarter-final win on Saturday at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, with goals from Victor Osimhen in the 47th minute and Akor Adams in the 57th minute, sealing a deserved passage into the semi-finals.

The victory has further strengthened public confidence in Head Coach Eric Chelle, who recently marked one year in charge. Chelle has been commended for transforming the Super Eagles into a cohesive, attacking, and fearless side.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, fans and coaches in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said Chelle had restored identity and confidence to the national team.

Coach Abba Mohammed of Crown Step Football Academy noted that Algeria posed little threat throughout the encounter.

"Algeria had no guts in this match at all. The Eagles played fantastically well and fully deserved the win. We dominated the game. I am proud of the Super Eagles. May Allah grant us victory in our next match with a convincing margin," he said.

Coach Chinedu Kalu of Democrat Football Club congratulated the team but called for caution ahead of the semi-final clash against hosts Morocco on Wednesday.

"We need to be careful of their counter-attacks, fast breaks, potential simulation in the 18-yard box, and psychological tactics through provocation," he warned.

Francis Opara, the coach of Luba Football Club, expressed optimism that Nigeria would go all the way and lift the trophy.

"My wish is that we win this Nations Cup to assuage the pain of our absence from the World Cup. Morocco will not be an easy opponent; the stadium will be electrifyingly anti-Nigeria, but our boys must remain humble, disciplined, and united," he said.

He added that Nigeria has no excuse not to win the tournament, referencing the Super Falcons' previous WAFCON triumph over Morocco. Opara also called for the consistent use of goal-line technology and urged the technical crew to manage the squad effectively to prevent injuries.

Similarly, Martha Obi, a female coach, commended Chelle and his assistants, stating that the technical crew has done an excellent job with the team's current form. (NAN)

